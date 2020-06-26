Left Menu
Development News Edition

French consumer sentiment climbs more than expected in June

The INSEE official statistics agency said its consumer sentiment index rose to 97 from 93 in May, beating an average forecast for 95 in a Reuters' poll of economists' expectations. Consumer confidence fell sharply after the government put France under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns in mid March.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:29 IST
French consumer sentiment climbs more than expected in June

French consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in June although households' fears about unemployment and the economic outlook remained high, a monthly survey showed. The INSEE official statistics agency said its consumer sentiment index rose to 97 from 93 in May, beating an average forecast for 95 in a Reuters' poll of economists' expectations.

Consumer confidence fell sharply after the government put France under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns in mid March. It began easing restrictions on May 11. INSEE said households' concerns about the general economic situation over the next year had eased slightly after hitting their highest levels on record in April and May.

Households' concerns about unemployment edged higher, rising to the highest level in seven years. The government expects the euro zone's second-biggest economy to contract by 11% this year, putting as many as 800,000 jobs at risk.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UNHRC calls for investigation on former LTTE leader over 'wholesale recruitment' of child soldiers

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an investigation on former LTTE deputy leader Karuna Amman over the wholesale recruitment of child soldiers for the Tamil separatist group. The UN bodys demand came as Karuna was being probed over ...

Bank fraud: CB carries out searches at 7 locations

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at seven locations, including official and residential premises of Ratul Puri and others, in connection with a case of Rs 787 crore alleged bank fraud involving their company Moser Baer Solar Ltd, offi...

Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine now being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said on Friday one of its subsidi...

Dutch minister throws carrier KLM 3.4 billion euro lifeline

The Dutch government announced Friday that it will throw national carrier KLM a 3.4 billion-euro 3.81 billion lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020