Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close 1 pc higher, Infosys top gainer

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly one per cent higher on Friday led by gains in IT stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:16 IST
Equity indices close 1 pc higher, Infosys top gainer
Infosys gained by 6.6 pc on Friday to Rs 747 per share. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly one per cent higher on Friday led by gains in IT stocks. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 329 points or 0.94 per cent at 35,171 while the Nifty 50 was up by 94 points or 0.91 per cent at 10,383.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT up by 4 per cent but FMCG dipped by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, IT major Infosys gained by 6.6 per cent at Rs 747 per share. Tata Consultancy Services edged higher by 4.9 per cent and Wipro was up by 3.2 per cent.

IndusInd Bank added gains of 3.7 per cent while HDFC Bank moved up by 2.8 per cent. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IndianOil Corporation, ONGC and Hindalco too traded with a positive bias. However, the prominent losers were Bajaj Finance, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were marginally higher as surging coronavirus infections checked hopes for a swift global recovery. Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.13 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 1.05 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 0.93 per cent. Markets in China and Taiwan remained closed. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...

Soccer-Premier League CEO Masters to face parliamentary committee over Project Restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will face questions from a British parliamentary committee next week on soccers restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English top-flight resumed playing on June 17 without fans in attendance ...

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 332 p.m. today.Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020