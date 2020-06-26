Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market situation for textiles slowly recovering: Texpreneurs

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the COVID-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) said on Friday.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:38 IST
Market situation for textiles slowly recovering: Texpreneurs

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the COVID-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) said on Friday. The export orders are on a medium performance-level now but the order-enquiry for the next quarter is good, ITF convenor Prabhu Damodharan told reporters at a virtual press conference here.

On the whole, the market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of COVID-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual, he said. The federation has advised and cautioned its members to scale-up production only after analysing the demand, he said.

There was a good opportunity for Indian textile products to enter Japan market in the near future and ITF has spoken to its members and 51 have expressed interest to make products for this promising market, he said. After analysing the clothing and textile requirements of Japan, Indian textiles manufacturers would enter the market, he said.

Stating that the MSME financial package from the Centre had been helpful in increasing liquidity, Damodharan said people with the eligibility criteria had easy access to get this package benefits. When asked about the progress of ITFs 'India for Sure,' a project that pitches India as an ethical partner for sourcing fashion goods with Tamil Nadu textile sector as the base, he said data has been collected from 140 companies and in another few days 100 more would be collected.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Paris and Eugene Diamond League meetings scrapped due to coronavirus

This years Diamond League athletics meetings in Paris and Eugene have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday. The organizers also confirmed the meeting at Gateshead in England, which was scheduled for Aug. 16,...

FinComm's advisory council discusses possibility of debt consolidation road map post COVID

The advisory council to the 15th Finance Commission has discussed the impact of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on tax revenue and possibilities for establishing a debt consolidation road map. In the virtual meetings with ...

Four individuals settle insider trading case with Sebi

Four individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd SPBL by paying nearly Rs 27 lakh. An amount of Rs 6,74,688 each has ...

Asset quality pressures building in housing loan portfolio, NPAs to worsen: ICRA

Nearly 30 per cent of housing finance companies HFCs portfolio is under moratorium and their gross non-performing assets GNPAs are likely to increase to 2.5 to 3 per cent in FY21, rating agency ICRA said on Friday. As on March 31, the GNPAs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020