Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITI Ltd Q4 profit drops 47 pc to Rs 36.4 cr

State-run electronics manufacturing firm ITI Ltd on Friday posted a 47 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 36.46 crore for the March quarter on account of COVID-19 disrupting the supply chain The company had reported a profit of Rs 68.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST
ITI Ltd Q4 profit drops 47 pc to Rs 36.4 cr

State-run electronics manufacturing firm ITI Ltd on Friday posted a 47 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 36.46 crore for the March quarter on account of COVID-19 disrupting the supply chain

The company had reported a profit of Rs 68.74 crore in the same period a year ago.  "The manufacturing operations completely stopped from March 22. The impact of coronavirus was there on the supply chain at the beginning of March. "Components from China and neighbouring countries could not be sourced due to COVID-19 crisis. Many high margin products that were ready could not be shipped because of the lockdown," ITI Limited Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal told reporters.  Revenue increased by 2.4 per cent to Rs 662.91 crore from Rs 646.76 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. For the full fiscal 2019-20, ITI posted a 63 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 150.86 crore compared to Rs 92.54 crore in 2018-19.  Revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 2,242.58 crore, from Rs 2,004.84 crore in the preceding financial year. The company expects revenue contribution from manufacturing to double in the current fiscal. "We have signed an agreement with DRDO for making ventilators. The ventilators will be ready in a week for trial. We will begin mass manufacturing of ventilators after the trials. Trials may take around 6-8 weeks' time," Agarwal said.  He said ITI's facility in Bengaluru has the capacity to make 5,000 ventilators per month. Production can be scaled up to 20,000 units by utilising capacities in other ITI units, based on the demand.  "We have also submitted a proposal to develop a cluster under the government's EMC 2.0 scheme for which the minimum land requirement is 200 acres. "We have already floated RFP (request for proposal) for units willing to invest in ITI cluster and will gradually float several other RFP for attracting various kinds of units in the cluster," Agarwal said. Under the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme, entities get an incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost with a limit of Rs 70 crore per 100 acres. "We have taken a number of initiatives on improving business prospects by transforming strategy for manufacturing, marketing and management of projects. "We are also positioning the company in the upcoming areas of 4G upgradable to 5G manufacturing, manufacturing of IoT-based products and services, IT and telecom equipment manufacturing," Agarwal said. The company also announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra to jointly work in the areas of 4G and 5G networks, smart cities and healthcare services. PTI PRS ABMABM

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after convicting him of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.Mohamma...

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.The court ordered Serebrennikov and tw...

Justice sought for Spain's elderly coronavirus victims

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political...

UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was deeply saddened after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020