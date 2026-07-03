Market Reactions: Mixed Start in Asian Stocks Amid U.S. Jobs Data Impact

Stocks Made A Mixed Start To The Asian Trading Session On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Poured Cold Water On The Prospect Of An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve Mscis Broadest Index Of Asiapacific Shares Outside Japan Fluctuated Between Gains And Losses

Asian stocks experienced a mixed start on Friday morning following a lukewarm U.S. jobs report, dampening the likelihood of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, with a slight increase of 0.1% after days of decline. The index was dragged by the performance of South Korean chipmakers that echoed sharp declines in U.S. trading.

The U.S. jobs report revealed a slowdown in job growth, with revised payroll gains pointing to a cooling labor market. As confidence in an imminent rate hike wanes, analysts at Westpac have noted that expectations for a hike later this year are challenged. Fed funds futures now indicate a 46.8% probability of the central bank maintaining current rates, as calculated by the CME Group's FedWatch tool.