Market Reactions: Mixed Start in Asian Stocks Amid U.S. Jobs Data Impact
Asian stocks had a mixed opening on Friday following a U.S. jobs report that weakened the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike. The report showed slowed job growth and a lower participation rate, affecting investor expectations. Market activity was influenced by the upcoming U.S. holiday and fluctuations in currency values.
Asian stocks experienced a mixed start on Friday morning following a lukewarm U.S. jobs report, dampening the likelihood of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, with a slight increase of 0.1% after days of decline. The index was dragged by the performance of South Korean chipmakers that echoed sharp declines in U.S. trading.
The U.S. jobs report revealed a slowdown in job growth, with revised payroll gains pointing to a cooling labor market. As confidence in an imminent rate hike wanes, analysts at Westpac have noted that expectations for a hike later this year are challenged. Fed funds futures now indicate a 46.8% probability of the central bank maintaining current rates, as calculated by the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
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