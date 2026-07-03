Historic Visit: Narendra Modi's Landmark Trip to New Zealand

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic first official visit to New Zealand next week, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 40 years. His visit follows a significant free trade agreement signed between the two countries in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Said On Friday That Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Make His First Official Visit To New Zealand Next Week The Two Nations Signed A Free Trade Agreement In April That Will Eliminate Of Tariffs On Goods From New Zealand Prime Minister Modis Visit Is Historic | Updated: 03-07-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 06:15 IST
Historic Visit: Narendra Modi's Landmark Trip to New Zealand
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New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his inaugural official visit to New Zealand next week.

This visit marks a historic occasion as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in four decades. It follows a recent free trade agreement signed in April, which aims to eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand.

Modi's itinerary includes arriving in Auckland on July 10, with plans to depart the following day, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

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