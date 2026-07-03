Historic Visit: Narendra Modi's Landmark Trip to New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Said On Friday That Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Make His First Official Visit To New Zealand Next Week The Two Nations Signed A Free Trade Agreement In April That Will Eliminate Of Tariffs On Goods From New Zealand Prime Minister Modis Visit Is Historic

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his inaugural official visit to New Zealand next week.

This visit marks a historic occasion as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in four decades. It follows a recent free trade agreement signed in April, which aims to eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand.

Modi's itinerary includes arriving in Auckland on July 10, with plans to depart the following day, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.