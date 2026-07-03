Historic Visit: Narendra Modi's Landmark Trip to New Zealand
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic first official visit to New Zealand next week, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 40 years. His visit follows a significant free trade agreement signed between the two countries in April.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his inaugural official visit to New Zealand next week.
This visit marks a historic occasion as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in four decades. It follows a recent free trade agreement signed in April, which aims to eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand.
Modi's itinerary includes arriving in Auckland on July 10, with plans to depart the following day, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
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