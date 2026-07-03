Venezuela's $200 Million Reconstruction Drive

The Imf And World Bank Have Offered Aid And Credit For Recovery Efforts After Twin Earthquakes Devastated Parts Of Venezuela

In the wake of devastating twin earthquakes, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have extended aid and credit support to Venezuela. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the media on Thursday, emphasizing international collaboration for recovery.

Rodriguez announced the formation of a $200 million reconstruction fund, in partnership with the IMF, which is earmarked for reconstructing damaged homes and revitalizing affected communities. This initiative underscores Venezuela's commitment to restoring normalcy and offering hope to those displaced by the disaster.

The involvement of such significant global financial institutions showcases a solidarity-driven effort to provide rapid aid and long-term support to regions grappling with natural calamities, addressing both immediate needs and future resilience.