Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI extends enhanced borrowing limit under MSF till Sep 30

The RBI has also extended the relaxation on the minimum daily maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 80 per cent for a further period of three months till September 25, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:57 IST
RBI extends enhanced borrowing limit under MSF till Sep 30

Amid the ongoing economic woes created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to the banks to meet their liquidity shortages till September 30. The RBI, as a temporary measure, had increased the borrowing limit of scheduled banks under the marginal standing facility (MSF) scheme from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) with effect from March 27, 2020. Under the MSF, banks can borrow overnight funds at their discretion by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). This relaxation, which was granted till June 30, 2020, has now been extended till September 30. "On a review, it has now been decided to extend this enhanced limit till September 30, 2020," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular. Banks may continue to access overnight funds under the MSF against their excess SLR holding, it added. The marginal standing facility rate currently stands at 4.25 per cent. The RBI has also extended the relaxation on the minimum daily maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 80 per cent for a further period of three months till September 25, 2020. On March 27, the minimum daily maintenance of the CRR was reduced from 90 per cent of the prescribed CRR to 80 per cent till June 26, 2020. This was done in view of the continuing of hardships faced by banks in terms of social distancing of staff and consequent strains on reporting requirements.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's national airline moves to assuage concern on 'dubious' pilot licences

Pakistans national airline has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licenses through unfair means, the carriers spokesman said on Saturday.T...

'If you play for England, we will shoot you': DeFreitas opens up on racism

If you play for England, we will shoot you thats the kind of death threats former England all-rounder Phillip DeFreitas claims to have received during his playing days as he opened up on the raging issue of racism in sports. The 54-year-old...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 12,000-mark

Nepal has registered 554 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 12,309, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 434 men and 120 women tested ...

29 foreign terrorists active in South Kashmir: IGP

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that 29 foreign terrorists are active in South Kashmir but assured that the security forces are experienced enough to deal with them and wipe out militancy from whole of South Kashmir. There is a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020