Home-hair Colouring Picks up Among Celebrities; Actress Neha Dhupia Gets Hair #ColourAtHome With Godrej Expert Rich Crème

MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Expert Rich Crème, India's most trusted hair colour brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, collaborates with Bollywood actress and talk-show host Neha Dhupia as she colours her greys and unveils a new look. This is a second celebrity association by Godrej Expert Rich Crème aimed at advancing enthusiasm about hair colouring at home. Through this activity, Godrej Expert Rich Crème has kick-started the challenge of #ColourAtHome Regular hair colour users neglected hair care because they are at home with no social or formal commitments during the lockdown. Additionally, many people are unsure about colouring their hair at home. As a leader in the hair colour space, Godrej Expert Rich Crème wanted to nudge people to colour their hair as well as highlight the simplicity of the entire process. After owning the space of hair colouring during the lockdown, Godrej Expert Rich Crème is keeping the conversation ongoing through this digital association with Neha Dhupia. Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia and produced by Creativeland Pictures, Neha's video begins with her speaking about how she has tried several new things during the lockdown. She decided to colour her hair and that's when her stylist suggested to use Godrej Expert Rich Crème. Haven't coloured her hair ever in her life, Neha decides to try out hair colouring at home for the first time. Ditching her self-claimed lucky 'grey hair' she expressed her desire to have those coloured and is thrilled with the ease of application and the results. She concludes the video by encouraging her followers to experience the goodness of Godrej Expert Rich Crème themselves. Commenting on the purpose behind the campaign, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, "Through this initiative, Godrej Expert Rich Crème reiterates the messaging that colouring hair at home is easy. This is contextual and relevant during the lockdown as well as when situation normalizes, which we wish happens soon. By involving a popular personality like Neha Dhupia, we are constantly emphasizing that irrespective of who you are and wherever you are, it is simpler to colour your own hair even when you have never tried colouring them." Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia said, "A lot of people are spending a lot of time at home, and therefore, have been trying things they have never done before. We thought it's a great opportunity for Godrej Expert Rich Crème to bring in the conversation of colouring one's hair by oneself. If stars who are usually dependent on their hairstylists can try DIY hair colouring at home, anyone can. It's that simple to look beautiful." Godrej Expert Rich Crème #ColourAtHome campaign aiming to promote hair colouring at home; may lead to more celebrities participating and unveiling a coloured hair look. One can get to know more in the coming days.

About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 123-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets.

Link to Neha's post: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CB-AONEHeOj/?igshid=j9rsbgxsy5g

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

