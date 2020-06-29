Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; quota fixed at 50 lakh units/month

Left Menu
The product was banned for export earlier, but has now been moved to the restricted category, under which an exporter would have to seek a licence from the government for shipments. In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for issuance of export licence to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:45 IST
Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month. The product was banned for export earlier, but has now been moved to the restricted category, under which an exporter would have to seek a licence from the government for shipments.

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited and the monthly quota shall not be applicable on export of these items, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield. These products are in huge demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Boosting Make in India exports, PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh.” DGFT has also laid out a detailed procedure and criteria for export of PPE coveralls.

An exporter has to apply online through a DGFT's system for export authorisation and there is no need to send a hard copy of the application. "Only applications for export of PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 filed from 1st to 3rd day of each month will be considered for the quota of that month," the directorate said adding that all approvals/allocations will be done by 10th of every month.

Validity of the export licence will be for three months only. Further, it said that the firm applying should be a manufacturer of PPE coveralls and copy of testing/accreditation of the product shall be issued to the firms from the laboratories notified/recognised by the textiles ministry.

"The firm shall either submit a copy of importing country's PPE medical coveralls standards certificate obtained by it or a copy of Bureau of Indian Standards certificate obtained by it, if the importing country does not insist on a standard certificate," it added. All the relevant documents have to be submitted along with the online application to fulfill the eligibility criteria and incomplete applications will not be considered for any allocation, it said.

Earlier on June 22, the government had decided to continue exports ban only on specific PPE such as medical coveralls of all classes and goggles. For the first time, on January 31, India had banned export of all PPE including clothing and masks.

Hailing the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the government should also allow export of N95 masks. The decision to permit export of PPE medical coveralls has opened the entire global market for domestic players who were fast enough to seize this opportunity of producing and supplying PPE kits as the world struggles to control coronavirus pandemic, Sakthivel said.

The production of PPE is more than sufficient to cater to the needs of the country and allowing exports of such items will not only help the health workers across the world, but also support the revival of the apparel industry in the country, he added. The council has been requesting the government to allow these exports as the production of PPE has increased to over 8 lakh units per day.

“A single mask manufacturing machine can produce one lakh pieces per day and we have more than 200 such machines currently,” he said. The government should soon extend the export opportunity for N95 masks as well, he said, adding that the size of the global market for PPEs is more than USD 60 billion for the next five years.

The chairman further said that India is in competition with countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan as they have lifted the ban on PPE exports and are receiving huge orders from large buyers in the US and Europe..

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK One year programme designed as foundation for international degree Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide Programme available fo...

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...
