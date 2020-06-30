Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola adds in-app tipping feature for driver partners globally

The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and will benefit Ola's over 2.5 million-global driver community, Ola said in a statement. The feature allows customers to express their gratitude and independently reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe and high-quality ride experience, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:51 IST
Ola adds in-app tipping feature for driver partners globally

Ride hailing major Ola on Tuesday said it has rolled out an in-app tipping feature globally to allow users to pay an additional amount to driver partners to express gratitude, while helping driver-partners increase their earnings. The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and will benefit Ola's over 2.5 million-global driver community, Ola said in a statement.

The feature allows customers to express their gratitude and independently reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe and high-quality ride experience, it added. Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers' account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle. Drivers will retain 100 per cent of the tip to benefit from the additional earnings, the company said. Ola's rival Uber had introduced the tipping feature over two years ago and in January this year, it had added the feature in India as well.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our driver-partners worked tirelessly to enable essential travel for all those in need, despite facing their own challenges. As services resume, they continue to personally invest in ensuring the safety of their customers and deliver a comfortable ride experience. “Linking rewards to higher-quality services, we invite our customers to join us in sharing our appreciation and supporting them during these trying times," an Ola spokesperson said. Starting Tuesday, the cashless tipping feature will appear in the final step of the payment phase and will allow customers to select a fixed or customised amount. This will be available across all vehicle categories.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills 17-year-old daughter over affair in UP: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district over an affair she was having after her marriage, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Subhash, allegedly slit his daughters throat as she was unwilli...

Professionals in India now slightly upbeat about income, savings: Survey

Professionals in India are slightly more upbeat now about their income and savings as 1 in 4 respondents expect their earned income and personal spending to increase in the next six months, according to a LinkedIn survey. Based on responses...

K'taka CM holds second round of meeting with private hospital representatives over COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a second round of meeting with representatives of private hospitals at Vidhana Soudha here over COVID-19. Earlier on June 26, an order was issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for ...

Athlete forced to sell vegetables in Jharkhand

Athlete Geeta Kumari was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhands Ramgarh district to make ends meet. Chief Minister Hemant Sorens intervention helped Kumari to get Rs 50,000 from the Ramgarh district administration and also a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020