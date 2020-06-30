Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

With the detection of 246 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Singapore now stands at 43,907 As of Monday, 196 coronavirus patients, including one in critical condition, were undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, while 5,453 were recuperating in community health facilities. The Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday said 78 more dormitories housing foreign workers have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of such structures to 241.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:34 IST
Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers living in dormitories, it said. With the detection of 246 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Singapore now stands at 43,907 As of Monday, 196 coronavirus patients, including one in critical condition, were undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, while 5,453 were recuperating in community health facilities.

The Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday said 78 more dormitories housing foreign workers have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of such structures to 241. In addition, three blocks for recovered workers in three purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of the virus, taking the total number of PBDs cleared to 14, it said. As of Sunday, 87,000 foreign workers have recovered or been tested to be free from the virus and are in cleared premises. They can return to work once their dormitories have taken steps to minimize the rise of new infections as the workers return to work, The Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, starting from Wednesday, Singapore will reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening. The reopening will begin with 13 tourist attractions, including casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Zoo, ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark, and Observation Deck, and the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.

The other attractions are S E A Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Bounce, and Zero Latency. However, most attractions will be restricted to 25 percent of their operating capacity "for a start". Attractions and tour operators must follow this rule and apply other safe management measures that are "tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour", according to the Singapore Tourism Board.

Association of Singapore Attractions (ASA) Chairman Tresnawati Prihadi said: "During the three-month closure, our attractions have been working hard on the SG Clean certification and putting in place enhanced measures to ensure that the attractions are safe for our guests as well as for staff." "We are delighted that our attractions will now be able to reopen, to welcome guests and bring smiles to their faces again," she said, assuring that the ASA is committed to working with the authorities and its members to deliver fun and safe experiences for our guests.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros 443 million mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. March was already significantly impacted by the containment measure...

European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with banks and energy firms leading the losses at the end of a strong quarter, while UK markets took a hit from a worse-than-expected GDP reading.The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post a more...

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents foreigners, the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers l...

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Irans appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020