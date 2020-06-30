Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers living in dormitories, it said. With the detection of 246 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Singapore now stands at 43,907 As of Monday, 196 coronavirus patients, including one in critical condition, were undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, while 5,453 were recuperating in community health facilities.

The Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday said 78 more dormitories housing foreign workers have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of such structures to 241. In addition, three blocks for recovered workers in three purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of the virus, taking the total number of PBDs cleared to 14, it said. As of Sunday, 87,000 foreign workers have recovered or been tested to be free from the virus and are in cleared premises. They can return to work once their dormitories have taken steps to minimize the rise of new infections as the workers return to work, The Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, starting from Wednesday, Singapore will reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening. The reopening will begin with 13 tourist attractions, including casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Zoo, ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark, and Observation Deck, and the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.

The other attractions are S E A Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Bounce, and Zero Latency. However, most attractions will be restricted to 25 percent of their operating capacity "for a start". Attractions and tour operators must follow this rule and apply other safe management measures that are "tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour", according to the Singapore Tourism Board.

Association of Singapore Attractions (ASA) Chairman Tresnawati Prihadi said: "During the three-month closure, our attractions have been working hard on the SG Clean certification and putting in place enhanced measures to ensure that the attractions are safe for our guests as well as for staff." "We are delighted that our attractions will now be able to reopen, to welcome guests and bring smiles to their faces again," she said, assuring that the ASA is committed to working with the authorities and its members to deliver fun and safe experiences for our guests.