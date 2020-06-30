Left Menu
OSL Prestige to represent BMW and BMW Motorrad in twin-cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

BMW Group India today announced the launch of BMW Facility NEXT in Cuttack. OSL Prestige now represents BMW and BMW Motorrad in the largest full-fledged integrated retail and service facility in Eastern India.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:35 IST
OSL Prestige BMW Facility NEXT. Image Credit: ANI

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India today announced the launch of BMW Facility NEXT in Cuttack. OSL Prestige now represents BMW and BMW Motorrad in the largest full-fledged integrated retail and service facility in Eastern India. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles. It is located at NH-16, Bhanpur, Cuttack - 753011 and is headed by Charchit Mishra as Dealer Principal.

BMW Facility NEXT concept represents the next evolution of BMW dealer network. It is designed to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers across all touchpoints. Modern architecture, appealing design, engaging new-age technologies and an exclusive cafe convey all aspects of BMW Group brands in their distinct attributes throughout the facility. "The BMW Group's promise of Joy extends beyond its products and services and touches its customers and fans in every way they connect with us. This special connection has evolved to address changing consumer needs with times. BMW Facility NEXT is a modern reflection of our desire to delight our customers in every aspect right from the first step inside a dealership. The unison of BMW and BMW Motorrad presents a gateway to experience both brands, their superior products and unparalleled services, all under one roof. OSL Prestige has been a trusted BMW partner and we have strengthened our relationship further by appointing them as a dealer partner of BMW Motorrad also in one of the most promising markets in India," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India.

"We are delighted to represent BMW and BMW Motorrad in an innovative BMW Facility NEXT in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The culmination of the two fascinating and dynamic brands in this unique format offers customers and prospects an unrivalled dealership experience. Together with BMW Group India, we will further tap the growing luxury automobile segment in this emerging market and serve our esteemed clientele with greater passion," said Charchit Mishra, Dealer Principal, OSL Prestige. The new facility is spread over a total area of 73,000 square feet and comprises of three levels - vehicle display area, workshop section and a mezzanine floor with a cafe.

The showroom displays five BMW cars along with an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on BMW product range. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The BMW Motorrad section exclusively displays eight motorcycles along with the latest lifestyle and accessories collection. The cafe at the mezzanine floor offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owing a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

The state-of-the-art workshop comprises of five service bays each for BMW and BMW Motorrad. The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and certified at BMW Group India's Training Centre in Gurugram. The dealership follows extremely high quality standards in all its processes of service, spare-parts and business systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class post sales ownership experience. The showroom and workshop follow comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools and equipment. The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection. The latest range of BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collection features Ride, Style, Vintage and Pro-Race Suit collections. The accessories include a comprehensive range of original parts and equipment.

Attractive financial solutions are offered through BMW India Financial Services and BMW Motorrad Financial Services India. Customers can avail finance and insurance options on the entire range of BMW and BMW Motorrad products. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

