Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fears of investors not turning up for commercial coal mine sale 'unfounded': Joshi

The Union coal and mines minister also stressed that apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors may not turn up for the auction of mines due to COVID-19 were "unfounded". Of the 41 blocks being put for auction for commercial mining, the Centre is withdrawing one mine of Bander in Maharashtra as it falls under eco-sensitive zone, Joshi told PTI in an interview.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST
Fears of investors not turning up for commercial coal mine sale 'unfounded': Joshi

The government is considering the Chhattisgarh government's request to replace four coal blocks marked for auction for commercial mining, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said while asserting that the Centre does not want any confrontation with the states over the sale of mines. The Union coal and mines minister also stressed that apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors may not turn up for the auction of mines due to COVID-19 were "unfounded".

Of the 41 blocks being put for auction for commercial mining, the Centre is withdrawing one mine of Bander in Maharashtra as it falls under eco-sensitive zone, Joshi told PTI in an interview. The Union minister said that Chhattisgarh has expressed reservations about four blocks.

"We are in discussion with them. Ultimately if they say we don't want these blocks, in consultation with them we will replace them. We have no problem...We are considering their request to replace the mines," Joshi said. He, however, said that the coal ministry has not received any official communication from the state government about the four mines that it wants to replace.

"I have not received official communication from them (Chhattisgarh government) about which are those four mines....I had a discussion over phone with Mr (Bhupesh) Baghel and he says he wants these four mines to be replaced and I am open for that," the minister explained. The Centre, Joshi said, does not want confrontation with anybody and wants to take everybody along. "It is my thought to take everybody together. I am doing that." Joshi also said apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors will not come due to the coronavirus pandemic are "unfounded".

"As far as Jharkhand is concerned, apprehensions are (concerned)... I have very politely told him and even now am very polite. I am not talking anything against the Jharkhand government. I would only like to tell you that they are wrongly founded. There is no proper logic because whatever the investment comes it will come nearly after a year or so," the minister explained. The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ambitious project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for virtual auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in its plea sought a direction to the Union Coal Ministry to postpone the proposed commercial auction of mines. "The negative 'global investment climate' prevailing due to COVID-19, which is unlikely to fetch reasonable returns proportionate to the value of the scarce natural resource through the impugned auction for commercial coal mining," the plea said.

Of the 41 blocks that the government put on sale for commercial mining, 11 were in Madhya Pradesh, nine each in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand and three in Maharashtra. The minister said that there will be surge in electricity demand and one should not go to produce coal when there is a pick up in demand.

The planning has to be in advance so that the investment comes after a year, he explained. "I have no hesitation in going and meeting Chief Minister of Jharkhand and explain him the situation and position. I would also like to request him that. The message should not go that ... the atmosphere for investment is not good this message should not go. I would like to request him to cooperate. I would go to meet him and his apprehension that investors will not come due to pandemic that is unfounded," he said.

Joshi also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to him that of the three blocks put up for auction, one is in eco-sensitive zone. "There are only three mines in Maharashtra. Out of them one he (Thackeray) is telling and it is a fact also that it comes under eco-sensitive zone. Seven eight months back we had received a communication to go ahead with that mine also from the MOEF.

"Therefore we had put it...That one particular mine (Bander) we are withdrawing it. We will add some more mines already available from Maharashtra. If not available from other states we will add it," the minister said..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

German 10-year yields hit one-week high; Portugal sale receives record demand

Germanys 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, with data releases supporting optimism as economies emerge from lockdown, while Portugal received record demand for a 15-year bond sale. Markets have been balancing risk aversion ...

Drop in June airline bookings give reason for caution - IATA

A dip in airline bookings in the second half of June give grounds for caution about the prospects for the industry in the coming months as COVID-19 cases start to spike again in certain countries, the chief economist of airline body IATA sa...

Mission Sagar a major milestone in India's engagement with IOR countries: MEA

INS Kesari, which was deployed in the Indian Ocean region on Mission Sagar to deliver assistance to the countrys maritime neighbours in dealing with the COVID crisis, returned back to the country on June 28. An MEA release said as part of t...

Sinn Fein criticised for virus risks at ex-IRA prisoner's funeral

Northern Irelands first minister called on her deputy to apologize for undermining coronavirus restrictions at the funeral of a member of her Sinn Fein party and ex-Irish Republican Army IRA prisoner that attracted large crowds.The British ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020