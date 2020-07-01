Fears of investors not turning up for commercial coal mine sale 'unfounded': Joshi

The government is considering the Chhattisgarh government's request to replace four coal blocks marked for auction for commercial mining, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said while asserting that the Centre does not want any confrontation with the states over the sale of mines. The Union coal and mines minister also stressed that apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors may not turn up for the auction of mines due to COVID-19 were "unfounded".

Of the 41 blocks being put for auction for commercial mining, the Centre is withdrawing one mine of Bander in Maharashtra as it falls under eco-sensitive zone, Joshi told PTI in an interview. The Union minister said that Chhattisgarh has expressed reservations about four blocks.

"We are in discussion with them. Ultimately if they say we don't want these blocks, in consultation with them we will replace them. We have no problem...We are considering their request to replace the mines," Joshi said. He, however, said that the coal ministry has not received any official communication from the state government about the four mines that it wants to replace.

"I have not received official communication from them (Chhattisgarh government) about which are those four mines....I had a discussion over phone with Mr (Bhupesh) Baghel and he says he wants these four mines to be replaced and I am open for that," the minister explained. The Centre, Joshi said, does not want confrontation with anybody and wants to take everybody along. "It is my thought to take everybody together. I am doing that." Joshi also said apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors will not come due to the coronavirus pandemic are "unfounded".

"As far as Jharkhand is concerned, apprehensions are (concerned)... I have very politely told him and even now am very polite. I am not talking anything against the Jharkhand government. I would only like to tell you that they are wrongly founded. There is no proper logic because whatever the investment comes it will come nearly after a year or so," the minister explained. The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ambitious project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for virtual auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in its plea sought a direction to the Union Coal Ministry to postpone the proposed commercial auction of mines. "The negative 'global investment climate' prevailing due to COVID-19, which is unlikely to fetch reasonable returns proportionate to the value of the scarce natural resource through the impugned auction for commercial coal mining," the plea said.

Of the 41 blocks that the government put on sale for commercial mining, 11 were in Madhya Pradesh, nine each in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand and three in Maharashtra. The minister said that there will be surge in electricity demand and one should not go to produce coal when there is a pick up in demand.

The planning has to be in advance so that the investment comes after a year, he explained. "I have no hesitation in going and meeting Chief Minister of Jharkhand and explain him the situation and position. I would also like to request him that. The message should not go that ... the atmosphere for investment is not good this message should not go. I would like to request him to cooperate. I would go to meet him and his apprehension that investors will not come due to pandemic that is unfounded," he said.

Joshi also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to him that of the three blocks put up for auction, one is in eco-sensitive zone. "There are only three mines in Maharashtra. Out of them one he (Thackeray) is telling and it is a fact also that it comes under eco-sensitive zone. Seven eight months back we had received a communication to go ahead with that mine also from the MOEF.

"Therefore we had put it...That one particular mine (Bander) we are withdrawing it. We will add some more mines already available from Maharashtra. If not available from other states we will add it," the minister said..