Pune-based Optinno Mobitech on Wednesday said it has launched an India-centric app 'Mezo' to help sort incoming messages on the basis of personal, business, and bank statements. “Mezo doesn’t just sort SMS but also filters spams, let’s users see financial transactions in a statement manner, and gives reminders for utility bills and payments. Mezo App also reminds users of all sorts of due dates like doctor appointments, taxes, and travels,” a statement said.

The artificial intelligence-driven messaging app also works offline via SMS, it added. * * * * * TCS launches AI-powered software to help biz reopen amid COVID-19 * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced the launch of IUX for Workplace Resilience, a business command centre solution that helps enterprises make it safe for employees returning to work amid COVID-19 and for customers doing business with them.

IUX for Workplace Resilience blends risk management with key business re-launch functions spanning workforce safety, regulatory support, operational resilience, and customer engagement, a statement said. Designed for business leaders at banks, retailers, corporate offices and campuses emerging from the lockdown, the cloud-based solution helps organisations protect employees and customers, comply with evolving government regulations, and make operations more resilient despite ongoing disruption, it added.

* * * * * Cyient brings all sustainability, CSR initiatives under 'Empowering Tomorrow Together' * IT firm Cyient on Wednesday launch ‘Empowering Tomorrow Together’ initiative, consolidating all its sustainability and CSR initiatives under one umbrella to build synergies, optimise resources and maximize impact of the Cyient Foundation outreach programs. "This programme is rooted in the need to build lasting relationships and empowering stakeholders to make a difference. Empowering Tomorrow Together will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development," a statement said.

During 2019-20, the company spent over Rs 8 crore on its CSR programs exceeding the minimum 2 per cent spend mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the statement said..