O-City gets accepted into Visa Ready for Transit system

BPC's smart city payment division O-City has been granted acceptance to the Visa Ready for Transit programme which is designed for companies whose technology products and capabilities are helping transit agencies and riders realise the benefits of tapping to ride with a contactless card or digital wallet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:27 IST
The world is already embracing contactless payments across all public transportation. Image Credit: ANI

BPC's smart city payment division O-City has been granted acceptance to the Visa Ready for Transit programme which is designed for companies whose technology products and capabilities are helping transit agencies and riders realise the benefits of tapping to ride with a contactless card or digital wallet. By joining the programme, O-City will become a certified partner with affiliation to the Visa network. This means that it will also become available to more cities globally, and will be able to co-innovate with other members of the programme to drive contactless payment adoption.

Accelerated by the global Covid-19 pandemic, the world is already embracing contactless payments across all public transportation. With its induction into the Visa Transit programme, O-City -- which is currently operational in 100 cities worldwide -- will now also look to introduce its services to India. "Acceptance into the Visa Ready programme represents a key milestone in O-City's plans to drive digital transformation in collaboration with transport operators worldwide," said Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Senior Vice President of smart city and transport solutions at BPC.

For India, this will bring a much-needed digital reform to the transportation sector, which is already being overhauled under the ambit of the government's Smart Cities initiative. With the introduction of O-City to the country, travellers will be able to use their existing Visa card, a mobile phone or a wearable device like a smartwatch for contactless transits.

Moreover, since contactless payments are pin-free, passengers do not need to halt at a gate, allowing them to seamlessly move from one destination to another. (ANI)

