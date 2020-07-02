Left Menu
Development News Edition

TradeIndia to organise country's first 3-day virtual trade show for MSMEs

TradeIndia, a business-to- business (B2B) marketplace that offers global buyers and sellers a platform to identify business partners, on Thursday said it will organise the country's first virtual three-day trade show, 'COVID-19 Essentials Expo India', from August 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:56 IST
TradeIndia to organise country's first 3-day virtual trade show for MSMEs

TradeIndia, a business-to- business (B2B) marketplace that offers global buyers and sellers a platform to identify business partners, on Thursday said it will organise the country's first virtual three-day trade show, 'COVID-19 Essentials Expo India', from August 5. The trade expo will be on the lines of a traditional exhibition, but will be conducted via virtual medium due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, TradeIndia said in a statement.

The event is targeted to revive various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), whose operations have been affected due to the coronavirus crisis, and help them maintain business continuity in such uncertain times, it added. The expo also aims to discover alternate channels of revenue for companies that are suitable for the current market dynamics.

The trade show will also feature 3D stalls or immersive virtual spaces that enable attendees to sift through various product line-ups, access business catalogues while interacting with exhibitors via chat or video conference. While the pandemic has wreaked havoc upon industries and economy, it has also opened up hitherto unlocked vistas of promising opportunities as businesses across the world are united in their transition from offline mode to online mode, a TradeIndia spokesperson said.

"We strive to tap into the exuberant potential of the digital business model and also extend a much needed lift up to the struggling factions of SMEs and MSMEs and help them shift to online medium for commencing business through this first of its kind landmark virtual tradeshow," he added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increasing in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy...

Uttarakhand govt striving for successful organisation of Kumbha Mela: Madan Kaushik

Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said that the state government is striving for the successful organization of the upcoming Kumbha Mela within the stipulated time period. Efforts are being made to complete the arrangements of ...

Man held with heroin, marijuana worth over Rs 60 lakh

The Mumbai polices crime branch arrested a 60-year-old drug peddler for allegedly trying to sell heroin and marijuana worth Rs 60.80 lakh, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-4 arrested Ali Mohammed Sha...

BOOM, NEW handed first losses in SEA League

BOOM Esports and NEW Esports both suffered their first losses on Thursday to open Week 3 action in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. T1 3-2-1 swept BOOM 2-1-3 and Reality Rift 2-2-2 did the same to NEW 3-1-2. Geek Fam 1-1-1 was also credit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020