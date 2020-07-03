London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

UK shares edged higher on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a pickup in China's services sector activity in June bolstered hopes of a global economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn. The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, as data showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services sector for June are due later in the day.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7%, with financial , real estate and construction stocks among the early advancers. Travel-related firms gained for a third straight day as Britain's government said it would lift quarantine rules for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.

Land Securities rose 1.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.