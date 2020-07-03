Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, as data showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services sector for June are due later in the day. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7%, with financial , real estate and construction stocks among the early advancers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:47 IST
London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

UK shares edged higher on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a pickup in China's services sector activity in June bolstered hopes of a global economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn. The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, as data showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services sector for June are due later in the day.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7%, with financial , real estate and construction stocks among the early advancers. Travel-related firms gained for a third straight day as Britain's government said it would lift quarantine rules for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.

Land Securities rose 1.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM's father Stanley Johnson within rights to visit Greece- minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons father, who traveled to Greece likely via Bulgaria despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international travel, was within his rights to do so, Britains transport minister said ...

India not to import power equipment from China: R K Singh

Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India will import power equipment from China, amid border standoff with China. During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, he also asserted that the equipment import from China and...

Lebanon's IMF talks on hold, finance minister says

Lebanons talks with the IMF are on hold pending the start of economic reforms and agreement on the Lebanese side on a common approach for calculating losses, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said.Wazni will remain in contact with the IMF until ...

Chicago to quarantine all arrivals from U.S. states with COVID-19 surges

Chicago will quarantine for 14 days all arrivals from U.S. states where coronavirus cases are surging, its Public Health Commissioner said late on Thursday, as the country reported a record number of new infections. Allison Arwady said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020