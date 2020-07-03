Post amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it, Union Bank of India on Thursday said it will continue the corporate agency agreement with LIC of India and India First Life as Insurance for distribution of life insurance products. It will also distribute insurance products of United India Insurance and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance, a release said. Prior to amalgamation, the bank was distributing products of SUD Life Insurance Co, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, New India Assurance Co, Chola MS General Insurance and Religare Health Insurance.

* * * * * * Mudra donates Rs 4.27 cr to PM CARES FUND * Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra), a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), on Friday said it has contributed Rs 4.27 crore to PM CARES Fund. The fund has been donated from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget for the FY21. * * * * * * Equitas Small Finance Bank launches video KYC account * Small finance bank Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a video KYC account.

The bank said it is a web application designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call. The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and pan card details on the video call for bank to verify..