Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

Prior to amalgamation, the bank was distributing products of SUD Life Insurance Co, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, New India Assurance Co, Chola MS General Insurance and Religare Health Insurance. * * * * * * Mudra donates Rs 4.27 cr to PM CARES FUND * Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra), a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), on Friday said it has contributed Rs 4.27 crore to PM CARES Fund.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:35 IST
Business briefs

Post amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it, Union Bank of India on Thursday said it will continue the corporate agency agreement with LIC of India and India First Life as Insurance for distribution of life insurance products. It will also distribute insurance products of United India Insurance and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance, a release said. Prior to amalgamation, the bank was distributing products of SUD Life Insurance Co, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, New India Assurance Co, Chola MS General Insurance and Religare Health Insurance.

* * * * * * Mudra donates Rs 4.27 cr to PM CARES FUND * Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra), a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), on Friday said it has contributed Rs 4.27 crore to PM CARES Fund. The fund has been donated from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget for the FY21. * * * * * * Equitas Small Finance Bank launches video KYC account * Small finance bank Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a video KYC account.

The bank said it is a web application designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call. The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and pan card details on the video call for bank to verify..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Don't give up hope" in fighting viruses, says "cured" London AIDS patient

A previously HIV-positive man who is only the second known adult worldwide to be functionally cured of HIV called on Friday for people living with the AIDS-causing virus, as well as those battling COVID-19, not to give up hope of a cure.Ada...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020