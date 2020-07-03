Left Menu
Trade unions hold protest against privatisation drive

A joint statement by the central trade unions said, "The nationwide protest by central trade unions on July 3, 2020 was against changes in labour laws, privatisation of government departments and PSUs, and for rights of unorganized sector workers." The protest was also observed in other parts of the country in which workers working in various sectors of the economy participated, they said. The CTUs further said that the number jobless in India is more than 14 crore and if one adds the daily wagers, contract or casual workers, it would be more than 24 crore.

Members of ten central trade unions on Friday held a protest here against the government's privatization drive and changes in labour laws by some state governments. Representatives of trade unions during the protest outside the Shram Shakti Bhawan here said that even as the industrial activity is resuming, all workers are not being taken back by their employers. Those who are back on work are being offered low salaries and no payment for lockdown days, they said. The joint protest was called by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, TUCC, AIUTUC, AICCTU, SEWA, UTUC and LPF. A joint statement by the central trade unions said, "The nationwide protest by central trade unions on July 3, 2020 was against changes in labour laws, privatisation of government departments and PSUs, and for rights of unorganized sector workers." The protest was also observed in other parts of the country in which workers working in various sectors of the economy participated, they said.

The CTUs further said that the number jobless in India is more than 14 crore and if one adds the daily wagers, contract or casual workers, it would be more than 24 crore. The MSMEs themselves are reporting that 30 per cent to 35 per cent units may not be in position to start their activities. The unemployment rate had reached 27 per cent by April. The International Labour Organisation has also said in its report that more than 40 crore people would be pushed into deeper poverty. That the malnutrition would increase, hunger deaths would become a daily reality, and there is real threat of depression resulting in suicides amongst workers say the eminent scientists & medical experts. All these issues are enraging workers, they said.

"We the workers/employees and trade unions need to do everything possible to be in solidarity with each other, unitedly face the disease taking all precautions necessary, stand with each other to defend our rights of unionization, collective bargaining, decent working conditions, wages & future securities etc. This Govt has demonstrated cruel insensitivity of the basic human needs of the workers and people," the statement said..

