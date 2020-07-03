Left Menu
Exports recovering fast as Unlock process gains, Goyal says while addressing EPCs

Shri Piyush Goyal said that as the Unlock 2.0 has come with more permissions, it is expected that things will further improve in the future.

Updated: 03-07-2020 20:43 IST
The Minister exhorted the exporters to be more competitive, be focused and play on their strengths. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today held a meeting, through Video conference, with Office-bearers of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), to discuss and address the issues of exporters, due to Covid-19.

Addressing the EPCs, Shri Goyal said that the Exports, after setbacks in first two months of this financial year, due to Covid-19, are recovering fast, as the Unlock process gains and the Economic activity makes a revival. He said that the data of June 2020 will reflect the gains, with the merchandise export figures touching almost 88% of the corresponding period last year. He lauded the role of exporters for attaining the feat in such a short time. The Minister said that their hard work, self-confidence and determination really paid off. He said that achievement is all the more laudable because many of the areas in the country are still under containment zones and having restrictions. Most of the markets abroad have not been able to make such a remarkable comeback, he added. On the issue of imports, the Minister said that they are still far behind and this is a good thing.

Shri Piyush Goyal said that as the Unlock 2.0 has come with more permissions, it is expected that things will further improve in the future. Talking about the Aatamnirbhar Bharat, he said that it implies engagement with the world, a self-reliant and strong India, a confident and vibrant nation, an India where everyone has the courage of conviction, everyone gets ample and fair opportunities to grow and prosper, where even a poor man lives a respectable life. He called upon the industry to shun from over-dependence on imports and certain geographies, as this leads to long-term dire consequences. He exhorted them to make in India, use indigenous resources and skilled manpower, produce quality products, and use the economies of scale to deliver affordable products. The Minister exhorted the exporters to be more competitive, be focused and play on their strengths. Talking about the spirit of partnership and cooperation, the Minister assured the exporters and the industry of full support from the Government. He announced that action is being taken on the Baba Kalyani committee recommendations of the Special Economic Zones(SEZ).

The participants thanked the minister and Officers for playing a pro-active role and whole-hearted support during the pandemic time, which helped them make a turnaround in the shortest possible time. However, many of them said that there are still certain issues, requiring intervention and support of the Government. They expressed their full support to the Government's Aatamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The meeting was attended by representatives of FIEO, APEC, SRTEPC, GJEPC, CLE, CEPC, Shefexil, Pharmexil, ECSEPC, ISEPC, SEPC, EEPC, EPCH, PEPC, TEXPROCIL, Telecom EPC, Cashew EPC, Chemexcil, CEPEXIL, IOPEPC, PLEXCONCIL.

(With Inputs from PIB)

