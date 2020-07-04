Left Menu
Maharashtra Government and UK India Business Council Extend MoU to Foster Sustainable Business Relations Between UK And India

The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Dr. P Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC and Mr. Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC in the presence of Mr. B Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary, Industries, Government of Maharashtra, Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner, South Asia, Department of International Trade and a range of major UK investors in Maharashtra.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)The UK India Business Council today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the premier industrial infrastructure development agency of the Government of Maharashtra. This business framework between the UKIBC and Government of Maharashtra will help the State to proactively better its business environment and strengthen its collaboration with British business. The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Dr. P Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC and Mr. Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC in the presence of Mr. B Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary, Industries, Government of Maharashtra, Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner, South Asia, Department of International Trade and a range of major UK investors in Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion, Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC, said, “I am really pleased to be enhancing our already strong relationship with the Government of one of the most business-friendly States in India. We have already achieved a great deal together, and today’s signing of the MoU will take our partnership to the next level. This, I think, is vitally important because, as our economies and societies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for expanded trade, investment, and collaboration between the UK and India only increases.” Addressing the businesses, B. Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary (Industries) said, “Maharashtra state looks forward to further strengthen its business relations with the UK, by diversifying and expanding the activities and with a thrust on manufacture of engineering components, capital goods and industry 4.0.” Discussion at the roundtable focused on the economic and social contribution UK businesses make to Maharashtra, their future investment plans, the State Government’s plans to re-grow the economy, and on the importance of international trade to Mr. Modi achieving his self-reliant India objective. Dr. Anbalagan, CEO MIDC said, “MIDC reiterates its determination towards the sustenance of our enhanced relations between Maharashtra and the UK. The MoU with UKIBC reflects our enduring support to UK businesses showcasing their commitment toward intensifying strategic investment plans in Maharashtra.” Speaking about the MoU, Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner, South Asia, Department of International Trade shared, “I’m delighted that UK business is looking to see what more we can do to support the ambitions of the Chief Minister and Government of Maharashtra. From banking and insurance services to supporting the city develop its infrastructure, UK businesses have been long-term partners here. Today’s MoU supports the Government’s focus on improving ease of doing business making India and Maharashtra – an even more attractive destination for British companies.” The UKIBC’s annual Doing Business in India Report found that Maharashtra is regarded as the top destination for improved business environment in India and, relatedly, the most common state that UK companies are looking to expand in. It is no surprise that 30 percent of UK companies running operations in India, including industry giants like Perkins Engines and Diageo are based in Maharashtra. UKIBC will support interactions between UK businesses and the State Government to provide direct feedback from business on the ease of doing business and market access. These interactions will take the form of dialogues, annual ministerial meetings and various delegation visits. UKIBC will also work towards future investment opportunities, strengthening its relationship with state governments, supporting its members in addressing their key asks and smoothing investor interactions in different markets. About the UKIBCThe UK India Business Council (UKIBC) is the premier membership-led organisation supporting the promotion of trade, business and investment between the two countries. UKIBC plays an influential role in creating and sustaining an environment in which free-trade and investment flourishes. Through its insights, networks, policy advocacy, services and facilities, the UK India Business Council supports UK businesses to achieve success. Find out more by visiting www.ukibc.com and following @UKIBC on Twitter. Image 1: UKIBC - MIDC MoU Signing Image 2: UKIBC - MIDC MoU Signing PWRPWR

