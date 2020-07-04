Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paradip port handles highest volume of cargo in country during first quarter of current fiscal

Patnaik said his father Biju Patnaik, a former chief minister, would have been proud of the giant strides made by the state in maritime trade. "Congratulate @paradipport for becoming No-1 major #port for cargo handling in the country.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:44 IST
Paradip port handles highest volume of cargo in country during first quarter of current fiscal

Paradip port in Odisha has handled 25.73 million tonnes of cargo during the first quarter of the current fiscal, the highest among major ports in the country, a top port official said on Saturday. Overcoming the hurdles caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the port has handled 25.73 million tonnes of cargo during the April to June quarter of 2020-21 financial year, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Chairman Rinkesh Roy said.

This is the maximum traffic recorded among major ports in the country during the quarter that ended on June 30, he said. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stifle the global supply chain, the maritime industry is facing a daunting task to function smoothly. Despite all the obstacles, PPT has come out with flying colours," Roy said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have congratulated the Paradip port authorities for handling the highest volume of cargo. Patnaik said his father Biju Patnaik, a former chief minister, would have been proud of the giant strides made by the state in maritime trade.

"Congratulate @paradipport for becoming No-1 major #port for cargo handling in the country. Biju Babu would have been proud of #Odisha's giant strides in maritime trade. A tribute to Odisha's glorious seafaring history," Patnaik tweeted. Pradhan said PPT has set a new milestone in cargo handling. "Yet another milestone for @paradipport. Happy to learn that Paradip port has achieved the highest volume of traffic i.e. 25.73 million tonnes, among all the major ports in India during April-June 2020 (1st Quarter)," the Union minister tweeted.

Roy and PPT Deputy Chairman A K Bose have conveyed their gratitude to all the employees, unions, the state government and the Jagatsinghpur district administration for their cooperation. They also thanked the importers, exporters, stevedores, steamer agents, port users and other stakeholders, saying "a new chapter could be written in the history of the port with their regular support".

The PPT had joined the exclusive club of "100 million tonnes ports" by handling a record 103 MMT traffic in 2017-18. PTI SKN ACD ACD

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CM lays foundation for one more govt medical college, TN to

The foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college in Kallakurichi district was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami through a virtual link from the Secretariat here on Saturday. The medical college, to com...

COVID-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, was supposed to fly to Thiruva...

Guj: Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 36 lakh in Kutch

The Coast Guard recovered 24packets of charas worth Rs 36 lakh from an island off theKutch coast in Gujarat, an official said on SaturdayThe 24 packets were recovered on Friday while theforce was on patrol at Kadiyari beyt island near Jakha...

Cricket-Bess named in England squad for first Windies test, Moeen left out

Spinner Dom Bess was named in Englands 13-man squad for the first test against West Indies and there was no place for Moeen Ali among nine reserves, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Saturday. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020