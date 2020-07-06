Aye Finance raises Rs 125 cr from Germany-based investor

Fintech start-up Aye Finance on Monday raised Rs 125 crore in debt from Germany-based Invest in Vision, a top official of the company said. The company will use the fund to enhance lending for the micro enterprise sector, Aye Finance managing director Sanjay Sharma said.

"Since our inception in 2014 we have been making affordable loans a reality for the historically credit starved micro enterprises of India. We are grateful for the support we receive from Invest in Vision and other debt partners in helping us realise our mission of creating an inclusive India," Sharma said. Aye has raised over Rs 690 core in equity and over Rs 2,000 crore in debt through various debt instruments till date, he said.