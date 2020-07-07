Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBS sees double-digit contraction in economy in April-June qtr

The nature of this sudden stop owing to the pandemic will see real growth shift right to a lower trend, with part of the lost output unlikely to be made up for during the year, said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research. The report said in the second half of 2020, the tug-of-war between reopening the economy and still-to be arrested infection curve is likely to continue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:13 IST
DBS sees double-digit contraction in economy in April-June qtr

The country's economy is likely to show a double-digit contraction in the April-June quarter due to the restriction on economic activities on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, says a report. In the January-March quarter of 2020, the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.1 per cent.

"Our in-house GDP Nowcasting model, which analyses an array of high frequency (monthly) indicators to make a call on the ongoing and coming quarters on a real time basis, confirms the double-digit contraction in 2Q20 (second quarter of 2020), before ascending to a smaller extent in 3Q20 (third quarter of 2020)," Singapore's banking group DBS said in a report. The nature of this sudden stop owing to the pandemic will see real growth shift right to a lower trend, with part of the lost output unlikely to be made up for during the year, said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research.

The report said in the second half of 2020, the tug-of-war between reopening the economy and still-to be arrested infection curve is likely to continue. "Assuming cases peak within 3Q20 (third quarter of 2020), we maintain our expectations for growth to return to black by end FY21, with full year average growth at -4.8 per cent year-on-year,” Rao said.

Delay in containing the pandemic and concomitant delay in full reopen of the economy poses 1-1.5 per cent worth downside to the forecast, she said. The report said the authorities in the country face the delicate act of balancing recovery needs whilst fire-fighting the pandemic.

It said unlock 2.0 phase is in effect, under which more activities will resume. Operations of domestic flights and trains will be expanded, places of worship, hotels and malls will stay open outside of containment zones, occupancy limits will be eased. Other restrictions remain in place, which includes closure of educational institutions, metro services stay shut, crowded activities like theatres, gyms, entertainment centres among others will stay closed and night curfews stay extended, the report said.

States and Union Territories can prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones based on their own assessment of the local situation, while containment zones stay in lockdown mode until July 31, barring access to essential services. The impact of an extended lockdown is non-linear, to imply that longer the lockdown, exponential the economic drag, it said.

“Hence, even as the country tackles COVID-19 spread, gradual and guarded reopening is likely to continue, also necessitated by the dominance of an informal economy,” the report said. The central bank and government have undertaken measures to limit the extent of deceleration during the lockdown, it said.

“We continue to expect further support in 2H (second half of) FY21 when the sectoral pain points, especially financial sector and those exposed to consumer discretionary spending, become apparent,” the report said..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Burundian refugees in Tanzania face new pressure to go home

Burundian refugees in Tanzania say they fear being forced to return to their country now that a new president has taken power and invited them home. Hundreds of thousands of Burundians fled during the bloody political turmoil that followed ...

PRASA appoints Willie Mathebula acting GCPO

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA PRASA has appointed Willie Mathebula the acting Group Chief Procurement Officer GCPO with immediate effect.Mathebula had been seconded from National Treasury, where he had previously been acting Chief Procure...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...

Australia warns of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China

Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of arbitrary detention if they visit China. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020