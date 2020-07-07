Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid uncertain H-1B visas, this Indo-American startup is inspiring fellow entrepreneurs to follow their Indian dream

"You are supposed to hold the glass at a 45-degree angle and drink without stirring so you can taste all the layers effectively", says Abhishek Madugula, Founder, MAD & Co, an Authentic Bubble tea brand, interacting with customers outside his store.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:24 IST
Amid uncertain H-1B visas, this Indo-American startup is inspiring fellow entrepreneurs to follow their Indian dream
Founder Abhishek Madugula and Co-Founder Shruti Madugula. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/Digpu): "You are supposed to hold the glass at a 45-degree angle and drink without stirring so you can taste all the layers effectively", says Abhishek Madugula, Founder, MAD & Co, an Authentic Bubble tea brand, interacting with customers outside his store. Abhishek, along with his wife Shruti, joined the group of entrepreneur NRIs who turned their back on the American Dream. Their quest for happiness has led them to convert their passion into joining the burgeoning F&B start-up ecosystem.

"While working for IBM, we always spoke about the uncertainty of life on H-1B. The Transfer - Extension process and the wait time for Green Card which ultimately lead to thoughts of finding a new land of opportunities," said Abhishek on asking how the journey unfolded. MAD & Co is a global fusion brand uniting authentic Pan-Asian tradition, curated to the Indian doorstep. The menu consists of Bubble Teas from Singapore, Cheese Teas from Thailand, Fruit Teas from Japan, Black Pearl from Hong Kong and Dirty MAD Tea all the way from the USA.

MAD & Co seeks to revolutionize the category of bubble teas with their Speedy System, technology and craft the best bubble teas in the market. They are building a tribe over their Facebook as well as their Instagram handle 'mad_nd_co' "It was one fateful day on Times Square, New York City where I had my first sip of Bubble Tea that changed our lives forever", quips Shruti, who still remembers the memory vividly. Bidding adieu to their jobs, the 'MAD couple' as they like to call themselves, started exploring the world of bubble tea, pouring their life's savings into learning the authentic processes of preparation in Taiwan, the land of origin of Bubble Tea. Innumerable product testing & tasting sessions later, they perfected the recipe for the Indian market.

They set up the first store of MAD & Co at Sarath City (AMB) Mall, Hyderabad in 2019. According to a recent report, the bubble tea market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.80 per cent through the forecast period. With the unprecedented health crisis that COVID-19 has brought with it, there is a rise in healthy living trend and the popularity of Bubble Tea among all age groups, attributed to its health benefits. MAD & Co is ready to join hands with India's fastest growing beverage brand, The ThickShake Factory. With an investment of USD 5 Million to open 250 locations via an omnichannel approach, they plan to cover retail stores, drive-throughs, cloud kitchens and airports including Hyderabad & Delhi over the next two years.

"We have been exploring the Bubble Tea category for quite some time and are pleased to be joining hands with MAD & Co," said M Yeshwanth Nag, Founder of The ThickShake Factory, along with his brother Ashwin Mocherla. "As fellow entrepreneurs, we have been pretty impressed with Shruti and Abhi's passion and their vision for the future." "We intend to make the best of this opportunity where we share key business values - focusing on clients, our employees, and delivering significant business value through high-quality solutions. We are a brand that is made in India and proudly so, look forward to creating bigger brands", added Ashwin.

The ThickShake Factory is a market leader in Milkshakes segment in India with over 130 stores and has a presence in the USA as well. The partnership of MAD & Co with The ThickShake Factory brings to fore the changing dynamics of the foodservice industry and the huge potential it has to offer for Entrepreneur NRIs to chase their dreams. It is India's 1st Premium Thick Shake Brand founded in 2013 and has been a pioneer in the culture of slurping scrumptious flavours. The brand brings the best flavours in the form of not just ThickShakes, but a complete range of cold coffee varieties, slushes, chocolate and fruit flavours.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Burundian refugees in Tanzania face new pressure to go home

Burundian refugees in Tanzania say they fear being forced to return to their country now that a new president has taken power and invited them home. Hundreds of thousands of Burundians fled during the bloody political turmoil that followed ...

PRASA appoints Willie Mathebula acting GCPO

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA PRASA has appointed Willie Mathebula the acting Group Chief Procurement Officer GCPO with immediate effect.Mathebula had been seconded from National Treasury, where he had previously been acting Chief Procure...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...

Australia warns of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China

Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of arbitrary detention if they visit China. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020