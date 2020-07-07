Prerna V Arora lauds Mumbai police investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case; says, "People will be more careful now about spreading rumours"

Left Menu
Prerna V Arora has been making headlines in the past few days all thanks to her new production house Mandiraa Entertainment, and the two back-to-back movie announcements of 'Iti' and 'Rosie'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:57 IST
Prerna V Arora. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/Mandiraa Entertainment): Prerna V Arora has been making headlines in the past few days all thanks to her new production house Mandiraa Entertainment, and the two back-to-back movie announcements of 'Iti' and 'Rosie'. Stories of her movie announcements came as a welcome breather for all as no new movie announcements had been made all through the lockdown. Also, the announcements came at a time when the film industry is grappling with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The ace producer has lauded the Mumbai police for putting their heart and soul into this case and trying to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Prerna lauds the Mumbai police for creating awareness amidst the people all over. By doing so the police are setting ground rules so that no outsider is ever taken lightly by anyone powerful in the film industry. It's quite a good gesture from the Mumbai police, and not only us, even Prerna feels the same way. "I'm very happy about how the Mumbai police are handling the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This will definitely make all careful of not damaging anyone via rumours," said Prerna, while talking on the same.

Opening up on the same, Prerna says that a lot of time people's images get ruined on social media due to some rumour which is spread online. People get away with it many times, but now with Mumbai police taking such strict and steady steps, Prerna feels that it will make people more careful and stop them from spreading rumours about anyone. Prerna goes onto also say that many times such rumours in the media affect someone's mental health a lot, and take the person towards depression. With the police taking such steps, people and the media too will refrain from spreading rumours. She feels this move by the police is sure to help many people, who're dealing with this every day.

Currently, the country is going through a lot of turmoil due to the Corona virus crisis. Once things settle, Prerna also wants to write to the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, talking about the same. She wants to thank him for taking such strict measures and facilitating the path for the police to come up with the truth. Also, she wants to lay emphasis on the fact as to how many people's careers get sabotaged due to such rumours and false stories. With police being such strict and taking swift action, so many people could be helped. Prerna would also write a letter to the home minister thanking him for indirectly giving everyone a sense of protection.

Prerna is also among all the people who're awaiting the investigation reports from the Mumbai police on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She too feels that the truth must come out and justice should be served to Sushant. On the work front, Prerna will soon start shooting for 'Iti' and 'Rosie' after the Coronavirus crisis gets relaxed a bit. She is also going on a nationwide hunt for new talent for the two films.

This story is provided by Mandiraa Entertainment. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mandiraa Entertainment)

