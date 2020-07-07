Review proposal for locals' reservation in pvt sector jobs: Industry to Haryana

As the Haryana government plans to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs for local candidates, some industries want the state to reconsider the move, pointing out that getting required skilled workforce especially by large industries and MNCs may not be possible under the new arrangement. A senior representative of an industry body on Tuesday expressed doubt about the feasibility of such a move while another body representing auto components manufacturers recently wrote to the chief minister seeking that the government should reconsider any proposal to reserve 75 per cent jobs for locals. The senior representative, who did not wish to be named, said such a move can have repercussions. Seventy-five per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday.

The proposed move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs and Indian corporates being based in Gurgaon and other NCR cities falling within the state. The draft of the ordinance will be placed before the Council of Ministers in its next meeting.

"One you are dissuading new investments which are supposed to come into the state, especially by large scale companies and MNCs. Second thing is that companies which are already present may put on hold any expansion plans they may have and may opt for other destinations like Hyderabad, Karnataka, Pune, Gujarat and even Punjab or Uttar Pradesh," he said. He said that micro units or smaller units may not face much heat as they can still engage localities, but for medium and large-scale companies and MNCs “they are the ones who will be affected”.

For those companies, he pointed out, who have already recruited their workforce reserving 75 per cent jobs for locals may not be possible. “Will they sack those who are already employed. And those companies who need skilled to highly skilled workforce, meeting that demand from locals just won't be possible,” he said.

Notably, providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth of the state was a key poll promise of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, which is the coalition partner of the BJP. The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday approved the proposal "for drafting Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on priority basis, an official statement had said.

Speaking after the meeting, Chautala had said, "Today is a historical day as now this would be mandatory for the industries or companies in private sector to give 75 per cent jobs to the Haryana youths." Over a week ago, a prominent body representing automotive components manufacturers had written to Chief Minister M L Khattar making a representation to reconsider the proposal for 75 per cent reservation in private jobs for locals. In the letter, it has been pointed out that Haryana has a presence of several large global vehicle manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, JCB, among others, and their ancillaries. The auto industry contributes to more than 25 per cent of State GDP of Haryana and the industry not only caters to the domestic demand, but also to international markets.

It was further pointed out that industry requires skilled workforce to produce high quality products that are globally competitive and hiring is done on the basis of talent and skills needed rather than based on domicile of the candidates. The body sought Khattar's urgent intervention to reconsider mandating 75 per cent employment of local people in the industry in Haryana, pointing out that “it will be detrimental to the future growth of the industry in the state.” “The draft of the Ordinance, that will be brought before the Council of Minister in its next meeting, will provide for 75 per cent of the new employment to be given to local candidates for jobs having salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in various privately managed companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, partnership firms etc. situated in the State of Haryana," an official statement had said.

Exemption clause shall also be provided if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry..