Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR completes deal with Groupe ADP for airport biz; receives Rs 4,565 cr in second tranche

As per the revised share purchase agreement, the second tranche of the investment for 24.01 per cent stake in GMR Airports Ltd has been structured in two parts. A firm amount for a total of Rs 4,565 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in GMR Airports, has been received while "earn-outs amounting to Rs 1,060 crore, subject to the achievement of certain performance related targets by GMR Airports Limited up to FY2024," the release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:10 IST
GMR completes deal with Groupe ADP for airport biz; receives Rs 4,565 cr in second tranche

GMR Infrastructure on Tuesday said it has received Rs 4,565 crore as part of the second tranche payment following completion of a deal with France's Groupe ADP for the airport business. Under the transaction, which was first announced in February, the French group would acquire 49 per cent ownership in the airport business of the GMR Group.

"The contours of the deal have, however, undergone slight modifications considering the unprecedented circumstances arisen due to the (coronavirus) pandemic," GMR Infrastructure said in a release. As per the revised share purchase agreement, the second tranche of the investment for 24.01 per cent stake in GMR Airports Ltd has been structured in two parts.

A firm amount for a total of Rs 4,565 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in GMR Airports, has been received while "earn-outs amounting to Rs 1,060 crore, subject to the achievement of certain performance related targets by GMR Airports Limited up to FY2024," the release said. According to the release, Groupe ADP has increased earn-outs for GMR which are now pegged at up to Rs 5,535 crore compared to the earlier Rs 4,475 crore.

"These earn-outs are linked to the achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as the receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over the next 5 years," it added. GMR Infrastructure said the amount of Rs 4,565 crore would be primarily used in servicing the debt that would help deleverage as well as result in improved cash flows and profitability.

As part of the terms of transaction, GMR would retain management control over the airports business with Groupe ADP having the customary rights and board representation at GMR Airports and its key subsidiaries. On February 20, GMR Infrastructure announced that Groupe ADP would acquire 49 per cent stake in its airport business for Rs 10,780 crore.

Under a share purchase agreement, Groupe ADP would have 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports for an equity consideration of Rs 10,780 crore. This values GMR Airports at the base post money valuation of Rs 22,000 crore, it had said in a release. Out of the total amount, Rs 9,780 crore would be towards secondary sale of shares by GMR group and Rs 1,000 crore would be equity infusion in GAL, it had said.

On February 26, GMR Infrastructure said it has received Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP as part of the deal. Currently, GMR Group operates Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in Philippines.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. Among other projects, airports at Mopa in Goa and at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna, are under development by GMR Group.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force BSF personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged...

Namami Gange phase-2 to begin in 2022, bidding process to start in 3 months

The bidding process for projects under the second phase of the Namami Gange mission will start in the next three months, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga Rajiv Mishra said on Tuesday. The funding for the second pha...

U.S., S.Korean officials to discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks, overshadowed by Pyongyangs insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soo...

Jio Platform gets Rs 43,574 cr from Facebook for 9.99% stake sale

Jio Platforms, the parent firm Reliance Jio, has received Rs 43,574 crore investment from Facebook for a 9.99 per cent stake in the company, Reliance Industries said in regulatory filing on Tuesday. The deal between Jio Platforms a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020