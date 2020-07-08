PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce a 2 billion pound ($2.51 billion) job creation scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy following its COVID lockdown. Next Plc, Asos Plc and Zalando have temporarily dropped Boohoo Group Plc's products from their websites, as they wait for the company to explain how its clothes were found at a factory paying illegally low wages.

WPP Plc-owned Finsbury, Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener are merging to form a new corporate communications firm named Finsbury Glover Hering.