Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety

The dollar held onto gains on Wednesday as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of lockdowns in some countries boosted safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency. Risk sentiment was also undermined after Federal Reserve officials expressed concern that rising coronavirus cases could harm economic growth just as stimulus measures start to expire.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 07:56 IST
FOREX-Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety

The dollar held onto gains on Wednesday as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of lockdowns in some countries boosted safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

Risk sentiment was also undermined after Federal Reserve officials expressed concern that rising coronavirus cases could harm economic growth just as stimulus measures start to expire. The yuan fell slightly against the dollar, halting a two-day rally, after the Chinese central bank's daily midpoint for the currency was set at a weaker than expected level.

Other Asian currencies straddled narrow ranges as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatened a return of lockdown restrictions, leaving investors fretting about the mounting economic costs of the pandemic. "The mood changes day by day, but the dollar looks to be supported for now as investors turn more cautious about the virus," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The Fed's comments on the economy sound sombre. There's reason to worry because it is hard to see when the virus will be brought under control." The dollar traded at 107.67 yen in Asia on Wednesday following a 0.3% gain on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1274, also holding to a 0.3% gain from the previous session. The greenback bought 0.9429 Swiss franc, little changed on the day.

Sterling changed hands at $1.2549 and was quoted at 89.86 pence per euro. The pound was near three-week highs against both the greenback and the common currency after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to reaching an early trade deal with the European Union.

However, some traders remain reluctant to buy the pound because there is still a risk that trade talks could fail to yield an agreement. Equities weakened and U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States pushed past 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, stoking fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

The United States has the highest known numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. Adding to the cautious tone, three Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in infections threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programmes are set to expire.

One Fed policymaker pledged more support ahead from the U.S. central bank. Some traders warn that the dollar could break out of its range against the yen because currency options are set to expire later Wednesday and Thursday.

The onshore yuan eased slightly to 7.0228, pulling back from an almost four-month high reached on Tuesday amid speculation the People's Bank of China is trying to check the currency's gains. The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6939 following a 0.4% decline on Tuesday. Sentiment for the Aussie has taken a hit after coronavirus lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city of Melbourne on Tuesday.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.6546.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's ELN rebels call for 90-day bilateral ceasefire

Colombias biggest active guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army ELN, called for a bilateral ceasefire of at least 90 days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and re-establish peace talks late on Tuesday. The left-wing rebel groups...

Stranded RSE workers in NZ to be able to work with more flexible hours

Recognised Seasonal Employers and migrant seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand will be able to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles, says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.The time-limited ...

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeings space capsule before it can fly astronauts following a pair of close calls during last years test flight. In closing out the seven-month investigation, NASA officials said Tuesday they have now i...

Veteran West plans to ump despite high-risk status

Veteran umpire Joe West has every intention to work this season despite being classified as high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In a story published Tuesday, the 67-year-old West told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that MLB officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020