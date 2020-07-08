Skoda Auto Volkswagen India provides mobile van to primary healthcare centre in Pune district

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday it has handed its mobile health clinic van to a primary healthcare centre in Pune district that will help its medical staff provide consultation to around 12 villages including the company's plant area besides transferring patients to hospitals

The mobile van has been provided for six months as an interim arrangement to replace the existing medical care van, which is being used for the past 15 years, the company said in a release. The van will be utilised exclusively to transfer pregnant women to the healthcare centre to ensure a sanitised environment, and avoid mixing with regular patients, it said

"We are humbled to be a part of such humanitarian initiatives and contribute to society. As defined in our community charter, we will continue to support healthcare as one of the key pillars of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives," said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWPL). In addition to the van, SAVWIPL is donating medicines and essential medical equipment worth Rs 14 lakh to the Mahalunge Covid Care Centre in Pune, the company said. Earlier, the European car maker had pledged financial support of Rs 1 crore for the 1,100-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, among other initiatives to help the government in its fight against the pandemic.