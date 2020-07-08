Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card - Avail Treatments for Common Health Problems on No Cost EMI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): According to a report by the Indian Journal of Community Medicine - "In India non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are now the leading cause of death in the country, contributing to 60% of deaths. Four diseases namely, cancer, diabetes, heart, and chronic pulmonary diseases contribute nearly 80% of all deaths due to NCDs." However, with healthcare inflation in India rising at an alarming rate, availing medical care isn't cheap. In fact, many often people resort to drastic measures such as liquidating assets or mortgaging property to get the required funds.

An alternative and hassle-free solution to this is EMI financing with the Digital Health EMI Network Card offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv. Using this health card, customers can divide the cost of 800+ medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures, and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months. These treatments and procedures can be availed across a network of 5,500+ healthcare partners, which include multi-specialty hospitals and clinics, spread across 1000+ Indian cities. What's more, is that existing Bajaj Finserv customers can get a pre-approved offer of up to Rs. 4 lakh with which they can pay for these treatments.

Here's the list of a range of treatments that can be converted into No Cost EMIs- General/ vascular/ cardiac surgeriesDiagnostic careStem cell bankingOncology treatmentsUrology treatmentsHair treatmentsMaternity careHearing aids Dental careCosmetic treatmentsSlimming treatmentsPulmonology treatmentsOrthopedics treatmentsENT treatments

Affordable healthcare on No Cost EMIs. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers no longer have to bear huge upfront medical costs. Rather, the medical bill can be split into affordable EMIs ranging over a flexible tenor up to 24 months.

Top healthcare partners offering a range of treatments. There are more than 5,500 hospitals and clinics where one can avail treatments on EMIs. Listed below are a few of the top partners that Digital Health EMI Network Cardholders can avail services at.

Apollo HospitalsManipal HospitalsColumbia Asia HospitalsRuby Hall ClinicsSahyadri HospitalsDr Batra's VLCC Healthcare centresDr. Agarwal's Eye HospitalsLifeCell Sabka Dentist Truweight Click on the link to view the entire Bajaj Health Card hospital partner list.

Offers available with the Digital Health EMI Network Card. Besides offering healthcare on EMIs, Bajaj Finserv extends a suite of the special, limited period offers and discounts to its cardholders. These can be viewed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Listed below are few of the active offers:

1. Skin City: Get free online consultation and 20% off on cosmetic procedures. Valid until 30th September, 2020. 2. Apollo Pharmacy: Get Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products, 10% for medicines (except DPCO) & 5% for FMCG on Digital Health EMI Network Card. Use code: Bajaj Health Card - 7089. Valid until 31st December, 2020.

3. Metropolis: Get 20% discount on in-house pathology tests. 4. Apollo 24|7: Use code: BAJAJ150 and get Rs. 150 off on tele-consultation bookings worth up to Rs.1,000. Digital Health EMI Network Card customers can use code: BAJAJ247 and get Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings above Rs. 1,000. Valid until 31st October, 2020.

5. Medlife: Flat 30% off on all medicine purchases + 10% cashback. Use code: BAJAJ30. Valid until 31st December, 2020. 6. Richfeel: Consultation at just Rs. 250 and an additional 10% discount on the purchase of products. Valid until 31st March, 2021.

7. Dr. Marwah's laser surgery clinic: 20% discount on hair transplant and cool sculpting procedures. Valid until 31st March, 2021. 8. Truweight: 40% discount on immunity fight back packages. Valid until 30th September, 2020. Pay for healthcare on EMIs today.

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers - To get the Digital Health EMI Network Card now, existing customers or those who are currently using any Bajaj Finserv's service can check their pre-approved offer. Also, such customers need not provide any documents to get the health card. They get instant approval and can activate the card through a 100% digital process in just 5 minutes. Follow these steps to learn more: * Apply for the health card online with your registered mobile number

* Enter the OTP sent to the number * View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer

* Pay the one-time fee of Rs. 707 * Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App

New customers- Those who have no prior association with Bajaj Finserv& are not their existing customers, can follow these steps to avail the card: * Visit the nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic & ask for the Bajaj Finserv representative at the billing counter.

* Fill a form, share their KYC documents and a NACH mandate. Basis the CIBIL score & credit history, a Digital Health EMI Network Card is generated instantly. * Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.

Note - The Health EMI Network Card can be availed by salaried and self-employed individuals. Apart from a regular income, a CIBIL score of 750 and above is recommended to get a hassle-free approval. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)