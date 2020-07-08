Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing sales in Pune down 23 pc in Jan-Jun: Report

Housing sales fell 23 per cent in Pune and new supply declined 55 per cent during the January-June 2020 period, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown hampered business activities, according to a report by realty player Gera Developments.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:21 IST
Housing sales in Pune down 23 pc in Jan-Jun: Report

Housing sales fell 23 per cent in Pune and new supply declined 55 per cent during the January-June 2020 period, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown hampered business activities, according to a report by realty player Gera Developments. The Gera Pune Residential Realty report, being released bi-annually since 2011, is aimed at garnering insights on demand-supply and prices of Pune housing market.

Housing sales declined to 38,018 units during January-June period of this year from 49,273 units in the corresponding period of the previous year, Gera Developments Managing Director Rohit Gera told reporters through video conference. New launches fell to 21,072 units from 46,910 units during the period under review.

In the report, total 3,076 housing projects, comprising 3.11 lakh units, have been covered, Gera said. Out of the total housing units, over 75,000 units are still available for sales. Only 8,369 unsold units are ready-to-move-in apartments and the rest are under construction.

When asked about the outlook for the second half, Gera said the demand will rise during the festival season as prospective buyers are returning to the market. Still, he said, housing sales will be 15-20 per cent lower this year compared to 2019.

On prices, Gera said there is little room for any price reduction by developers. He said the construction cost is bound to increase as developers will have to pay 20-25 per cent extra to bring labourers back on their sites.

During the lockdown, Gera said developers were able to defer launches of projects, thereby deferring large financial commitments on account of project construction and launch expenses. "The disproportionate reduction of new launches versus sales has led to a depletion of the overall inventory in the market which is a good sign. The inventory for sale is now at a 5-year low at around 75,000 homes," he said.

Gera Developments is building various residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off funding to schools that do not open in the fall and criticized a federal health agencys guidelines for reopening schools as very tough expensive.The Republican president, who i...

Cricket-Sri Lanka resume domestic cricket minus spectators next week

Domestic cricket in Sri Lanka will resume on Tuesday without spectators, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. Lockdown and curfews have ceased in Sri Lanka, where the total number of infections was reported to be 2,084 on Wednesday...

Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 PTI A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am,...

EXPERT VIEWS-How can Britain stop fashion brands like Boohoo exploiting workers?

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, July 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Reports of labour exploitation at British garment factories that supply to online fast fashion retailer Boohoo have sparked debate about the role of brands and the government in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020