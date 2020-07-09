Left Menu
Defensives weigh on FTSE 100, homebuilders jump

The FTSE 100 headed lower on Thursday, pressured by a selloff in financial and defensive sectors, while homebuilders jumped on signs of a pickup in the housing sector. Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Development jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after data showed buyers returned to Britain's property market last month as it reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown. Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices.

Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices. The blue-chip index was down 0.1%, with consumer staples and utilities stocks the biggest drags. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, tracking gains in Asian stocks on hopes that an economic recovery in China remained intact.

Recruiter Robert Walters jumped 4.8% as it said it was performing in line with market forecasts for the full year despite reporting a fall in second-quarter net fee income.

