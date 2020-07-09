Left Menu
Loyal Textiles launches masks, PPE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:53 IST
Chennai-headquartered Loyal Textiles on Thursday launched reusable personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wears amid the coronavirus pandemic The gears were launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries and Switzerland-based HeiQ. Loyal Textiles has used Reliance Industries' fibre R|Elan FeelFresh, which was then treated with 'HeiQ Viroblock' in manufacturing this fabric, the company's Chairperson Valli M Ramaswami said in a video conference.

Loyal Textile Mills also has engineered the fabric with a Viral Barrier PU film lamination from Taiwan that adds up as another powerful protective layer. Currently, the company is producing around 50,000 masks and 4,000 PPE per day, Ramaswami said adding that the total capacity is of 1 lakh masks and 6,000 PPE.

When asked if the company is planning to apply for a patent for this line of products, she said Loyal Textiles will soon do so after getting results from some international labs. "We are waiting for reports from a few international labs. After getting them, we are planning to apply for a patent for this product line," she added.

Talking about distribution channels, she said the company is in talks for tie-ups with e-commerce as well as retail companies for making the COVID-19 anti-viral, reusable PPE, masks and protective fashion wear range across the country. The company is looking at exporting the products soon, she added.

