Business brief

Canon eyes 50 pc market share in mirrorless camera segment; launches EOS R5, R6 in India * Imaging products major Canon India on Thursday said it aims to secure 50 per cent market share in the fast-growing mirrorless camera segment here. The company has introduced two full-frame mirrorless cameras -- EOS R5 and EOS R6 -- in the domestic market at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh.

Canon India President and CEO Kazutada Kobayashi said, "India has consistently been one of our top-performing markets globally for us. With the introduction of EOS R5 and R6 cameras, we are confident that we will be able to consolidate our leadership position in the country." "As the new cameras are poised to take the EOS legacy forward, we are further aiming to secure 50 per cent share in the mirrorless category and strengthen our footprint in the segment in India," he added. Canon has also launched lenses and other accessories for the products.