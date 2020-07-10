HARMAN launches JBL desktop reference monitors with Bluetooth in India

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, on Friday said it has launched new JBL desktop reference monitors with Bluetooth in India priced at Rs 11,499. The JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or playback audio using a standard wired connection, HARMAN Professional Solution said in a statement.

"Music production has evolved beyond the recording studio, and today's creative professionals and music lovers need reference monitors that deliver neutral, accurate sound to create mixes that translate well in a variety of listening environments," HARMAN Professional Solutions Senior Director (India and SAARC) Aditya Todi said. While ideal for musicians, producers, podcasters and audio engineers, the JBL 104-BT monitor will fulfil any audio enthusiast's need for an accurate, reliable sonic reference and a truly enjoyable listening experience, he added.

The JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW will be available starting Friday, exclusively on Flipkart, for a special launch price of Rs 11,499, the company said. HARMAN has a workforce of around 33,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

In March 2017, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd..