Left Menu
Development News Edition

T-Hub partners with MeitY, Digital India for hardware startups

MeitY and Digital India have partnered with T-Hub based on its rich and successful experience of running various programs for key stakeholders, such as startups, corporates, government, investors and ecosystem enablers, it said. As many as 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted from hundreds of applications after an extensive screening process, T-Hub said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:52 IST
T-Hub partners with MeitY, Digital India for hardware startups

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI): T-Hub, a State government initiative for startups on Friday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India for hardware and IoT startups. According to a press release issued by the startup incubator, T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up program for hardware and IoT startups across India.

MeitY and Digital India's aim is to provide scale up opportunities to the startups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access. MeitY and Digital India have partnered with T-Hub based on its rich and successful experience of running various programs for key stakeholders, such as startups, corporates, government, investors and ecosystem enablers, it said.

As many as 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted from hundreds of applications after an extensive screening process, T-Hub said. "We are beginning to see startups emerging in the hardware space that are solving important problems. Schemes such as FAME II and Manufacturing-Hub plans by the Indian government have already laid a strong foundation," Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said.

"To further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT startups in India, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so innovative startups can scale- up strategically. T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors and specialized mentors,he added.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Amazon deforestation up in June, set for worst year in over a decade

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rose for the 14th consecutive month in June, preliminary government data on Friday showed, heaping further pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro who is under fire for worsening destruction of the rainforest on...

Tennis-Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this years cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELTC said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020