Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX starts mock trading to include zero, negative prices

The new trading software will go online from July 20, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges, as CME Group has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement. There was a need for change in software after the crude oil prices on NYMEX, the platform owned by the CME Group, sunk to first zero and then in negative territory on expiry of the contract on April 19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:41 IST
MCX starts mock trading to include zero, negative prices
The new trading software will go online from July 20, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges, as CME Group has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement. Image Credit: Pixabay

Multi Commodity Exchange of India on Saturday launched mock trading on a new version of software to accommodate zero and negative prices of commodities derivatives contracts on its platform. The new trading software will go online from July 20, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges, as CME Group has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement.

There was a need for change in software after the crude oil prices on NYMEX, the platform owned by the CME Group, sunk to first zero and then in negative territory on expiry of the contract on April 19. This has severely hit Indian traders as they could not close their long (buying) positions due to COVID-19-led early closure of domestic markets at 1700 IST instead of normal closing of 23.30 IST, MCX said. Also, Indian trading software then was not enabled to accept negative prices of any commodities in absence of any such precedence in the world till then, it added.

After complaints of Indian traders, Securities and Exchange Board of India had asked the bourse to enable trading systems to accept the negative bid and ask quotes and allow trade at zero price of not only crude oil but other commodities as well, the exchange said. The final mock trading will be conducted on July 18, MCX said in a circular, adding it will inform market participants by a separate communication before going live with the new system from July 20.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP's Gorakhpur reports 636 fresh COVID-19 cases

Eighty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the number of infections to 636, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said 63 of the fresh cases were reported in rural areas and 25 in urban G...

G Narendra Kumar appointment as Delhi CEO 'kept in abeyance'

The Election Commission has kept in abeyance the appointment of G Narendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, purely due to administrative reasons, according to an official order. On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had ap...

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 hes s...

Two US Marine bases in Okinawa on lockdown after 61 COVID-19 cases reported this week

Two US Marine bases in Okinawa have been put on lockdown after 61 cases of coronavirus were reported this week. In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases on Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON health p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020