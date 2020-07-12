Left Menu
Development News Edition

152 people brought back to MP from UAE in special flight

Under the Vande Bharat mission, an Air India flight from Sharjah landed here at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 8.40 pm, nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19 in Indore district, Amit Malakar said. "A total of 152 passengers, including a child, came back to their home country through this special flight," he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:22 IST
152 people brought back to MP from UAE in special flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 152 people, including a child, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time due to COVID-19, returned to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, an official said. Under the Vande Bharat mission, an Air India flight from Sharjah landed here at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 8.40 pm, nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19 in Indore district, Amit Malakar said.

"A total of 152 passengers, including a child, came back to their home country through this special flight," he said. Malakar said that during the screening at the airport, none of the passengers were found having symptoms of COVID-19.

But all of them will be kept in isolation for seven days as per the Centre's guideline. Among these 152, nearly 50 are from Indore and they were sent to an isolation centre created in a city-based hotel for the next seven days and after that, they would be allowed to go home where they have to live separately from other members of the family for another seven days.

Those hailing from outside Indore were allowed to go to the cities to which they belong. Dubai-based garment-trader, Chandrashekhar Bhatia said that the UAE-based Indian residents played a major role in ensuring the safe return of passengers to India by coordinating with the embassy and the Government of India so that a special flight can be arranged for them.

"Among these passengers 80 per cent are those who have lost their jobs in UAE due to COVID-19. All these 152 persons are basically belong to Madhya Pradesh, including old-age people, pregnant women and those affected with different ailments," Bhatia added.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prison employee preparing for executions tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member involved in the preparation of the first executions of U.S. federal prisoners in 17 years has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday. In a court filing, the bureau said the employee ba...

Surgeon general urges face coverings

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday the Trump administration is trying to correct its guidance from earlier in the coronavirus epidemic that wearing face coverings was not necessary. With virus cases surging and many states and cities ...

NIA arrests 2 in Pune for alleged links with IS-Khorasan

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman who had been identified as a fedayeen in 2018, here in Maharashtra in connection with a case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province...

Maryland governor says GOP needs 'bigger tent' after Trump

A Republican governor rumoured to be eyeing a run for the White House in 2024 said Sunday that the GOP needs to be a bigger tent party after President Donald Trump leaves office. Marylands Larry Hogan, who has been known to break with Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020