Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares near five-month peak as earnings season kicks off

World shares were approaching a five-month peak and the dollar slipped on Monday as investors wagered the earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered by coronavirus lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:09 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares near five-month peak as earnings season kicks off
Representative Image

World shares were approaching a five-month peak and the dollar slipped on Monday as investors wagered the earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered by coronavirus lockdowns. The U.S. earnings season kicks off this week with major Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo reporting on Tuesday. It's expected to be the second-biggest quarterly earnings drop since 1968, according to Refinitiv data.

"There's a view that the bar has been set pretty low for them to report the almost obligatory 'better than expected' results in the absence of forwarding guidance from many firms notwithstanding," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8% as Chinese stocks jumped 2.1% on Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 2.2% and South Korea 1.7%.

The optimism carried over to Europe, where stocks rose 1%, even as the U.S. on Friday slapped additional duties of 25% on French luxury goods valued at $1.3 billion, in a tit-for-tat response to France's digital services tax. MSCI's All-Country World Index was just shy of hitting Feb. 26 highs. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked 0.5% higher despite record new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the weekend, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.

"Ongoing grim U.S. COVID-19 infection news continues to be summarily ignored in favor of ongoing optimism regarding the time-line for the discovery and rapid roll-out of an effective vaccine and/or more policy support for asset prices and the U.S. economy," Attrill said. The risk-on rally saw the U.S. dollar dip 0.2% against a basket of major currencies after three straight weeks of losses.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.132 to maintain its slow uptrend since late last month. Looming large for the common currency was a planned EU summit on July 17-18, where leaders need to bridge gaps on long-term budget and economic stimulus plans. "If an agreement weren't to be reached there, then they still expect one within weeks. It's worth remembering that there are a number of complex issues to be worked out," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Safe-haven German yields rose slightly, and Italy's 10-year yield hit the highest level in over a week at 1.33% in early trade as investors bagged profits after the recent rush to safety cooled. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes came close to record lows last week at 0.569% and were last at 0.63%.

Super-low rates have in turn been a boon for non-yielding gold which hit a near nine-year high after five straight weeks of gains. The metal was last at $1,807 an ounce, just off a $1,817.17 top. The hunt for yield has tended to benefit emerging market currencies and those leveraged to commodities such as the Australian dollar while weighing on the U.S. dollar.

Oil prices eased in early trade, although that followed a sharp rise on Friday when the International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 demand forecast. Brent crude futures dipped 49 cents to $42.75 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $40.03.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors launches nex-gen digital fleet management solution

Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle fleet management solution with informed decision making. The Tata Motors Fleet Edge offers real-time insights for tracking and tracing of its comm...

Oberoi Realty leases office space in Goregaon to Morgan Stanley

City-based realtor Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 yearsThis is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanleys Mumbai Global In-house Centre GIC...

COVID-19 forces cos to adopt lucid work structure: Experts

There has been an increase in lucid structure of employment where people have been asked to do all level jobs irrespective of the designations mostly in IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and retail sectors due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, acc...

Germans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend among Germans to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020