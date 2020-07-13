KPIT Technologies innovates versatile ventilators in fight against COVID-19

Left Menu
KPIT Technologies, a global technology company, announced its contribution towards community through an innovation of portable, versatile ventilators to equip the medical fraternity with affordable medical devices for the treatment of COVID-19.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:36 IST
KPIT Technologies Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KPIT Technologies, a global technology company, announced its contribution towards community through an innovation of portable, versatile ventilators to equip the medical fraternity with affordable medical devices for the treatment of COVID-19. The ventilators are designed to serve the entire need of support spectrum from ambulances to ICUs (intensive care units) as well as at-home-care; and are compatible with both AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bags and compressors.

The fully equipped ventilators are a testimony to KPIT's years of specialization in product engineering and embedded software. Adding to KPIT's expertise is a collaborative team of best-in-field partners ecosystem that include experts in equipment manufacturing - Accurate Industrial controls Pvt. Ltd.; ergonomic design of medical equipment - Design Directions, along with the support of Department of Technology, University of Pune. KPIT's experience in embedded software, gained over decades, further supported the use of unique processes to excel in measurements and accuracy of the solution.

These ventilators have been certified by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratories and validated as versatile, safe and robust by doctors. This Innovation was awarded by Marico Foundation as one of the top winners in Innovate2BeatCOVID national challenge in the ventilator category that received more than 600 entries. The award is a testimony to KPIT's capability and efforts of continued contributions through uncompromised, top-notch solutions in creation of a cleaner, smarter and safer world.

"Our entrepreneurial team took the COVID-19 challenge as an opportunity to build a technology that saves lives. We have developed a solution that competes with the best currently available ventilators in features and functionality while providing exceptional affordability. KPIT has partnered with the most competent organizations to ensure that the solution is not only engineered well but is also designed and manufactured with the same care and diligence. Our solution was designed by benchmarking against the recommended features and specifications by organizations such as WHO (World Health Organization), Health Ministry of India, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Boston and University of Florida," said Ravi Pandit, Co-founder and Chairman, KPIT Technologies Ltd. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

