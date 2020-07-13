Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC welcomes govt's decision to give 3-month extension for certified diamond re-imports

This latest notification on the extension of three months on re-import of certified diamonds is a great respite for our exporters," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said. On Sunday, the government relaxed the deadline for re-import of cut and polished diamonds, that have been sent abroad for certification and grading, by three months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:03 IST
GJEPC welcomes govt's decision to give 3-month extension for certified diamond re-imports

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Monday welcomed the government's decision to extend by three months the deadline for certified diamond re-imports where the last date of re-import falls between February 1 and July 31. "I would like to thank the government for this quick decision taken, which will help to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the industry. The government has been supporting the industry during this crisis. This latest notification on the extension of three months on re-import of certified diamonds is a great respite for our exporters," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.

On Sunday, the government relaxed the deadline for re-import of cut and polished diamonds, that have been sent abroad for certification and grading, by three months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-month extension shall apply to all cut and polished diamonds that should have been re-imported between February 1 to July 31 this year, but which could not be brought back due to disruption on account of coronavirus pandemic situation, according to a statement by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

GJEPC said that under normal circumstances, diamonds sent overseas for services like grading and certification do not attract any duty if they are re-imported within a period of three months. A 7.5 per cent customs duty is levied on the consignment if the re-import is delayed, it added.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide, the Council had been pursuing with the Finance Ministry for an extension of three months for such re-import. The Finance Ministry was quick in deciding to extend the duty exemption period," Shah said. "The trade has been reeling under the impact of COVID-19 due to which exports to key destinations have been severely impacted," GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said.

"In this backdrop, the extension notification will give a much-needed relief to the traders. I express my gratitude to the government for this timely support," he added..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Washington to retire Redskins name; Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Washington to retire Redskins name and logoThe NFLs Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to ...

UPDATE 2-Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...

Heat G Herro, C Leonard at 100 percent

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro is recovered from an ankle injury that limited him before the NBA hiatus began on March 11. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro, who played one game following medical clearance from an ankle injury befor...

Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source

Italy is preparing a 20 billion euro 22.73 billion stimulus package that will see families given tax relief and more funds to assist the automotive sector, local authorities and workers temporarily laid off, a government source told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020