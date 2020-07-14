Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. aviation regulators downgrade Pakistan air safety rating

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:08 IST
U.S. aviation regulators downgrade Pakistan air safety rating

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has downgraded Pakistan's air safety rating after the agency raised concerns about pilot certifications.

The decision, disclosed on an FAA spreadsheet posted on an agency website, means the U.S. air safety agency determined Pakistan does not achieve international standards and now has a Category 2 rating. Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications. The Pakistani embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...

U.N. expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an onslaught against the media and referred to a negative Trump effect on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before hi...

EU preparing measures against China over Hong Kong

The European Union EU is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijings new security law on Hong Kong, the blocs top diplomat said on Monday, but envoys stressed the likely steps will not amount to economic sanctions. Diplomats...

Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisias prime minister Elyes Fakfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.Enna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020