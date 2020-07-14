Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar in narrow range as US-China tensions simmer, virus cases rise

The dollar was hemmed into narrow ranges against most currencies on Tuesday as renewed concerns about diplomatic tension between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases put a dent in risk appetite. The euro held onto gains against the greenback and the pound as investors await data on German investor sentiment to help gauge the pace of Europe's recovery from the health crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:57 IST
FOREX-Dollar in narrow range as US-China tensions simmer, virus cases rise

The dollar was hemmed into narrow ranges against most currencies on Tuesday as renewed concerns about diplomatic tension between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases put a dent in risk appetite.

The euro held onto gains against the greenback and the pound as investors await data on German investor sentiment to help gauge the pace of Europe's recovery from the health crisis. Currency trading has thinned out as a recent resurgence of novel coronavirus infections has caused some areas to place new restrictions on business activity.

Markets now face an additional threat from tit-for-tat retaliation between Washington and Beijing over access to U.S. financial markets, civil liberties in Hong Kong, and territorial claims in the South China Sea. "The focus has shifted to whether or not the next round of coronavirus lockdowns will be large enough to damage economic growth," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities .

"The Hong Kong problem could potentially lead to new trade friction. Negative developments on either front could cause stocks to adjust lower, and drive some safe-haven flows to the dollar and the yen." The dollar stood at 107.35 yen on Tuesday in Asia following a 0.4% gain in the previous session.

The dollar traded at 0.9419 Swiss franc after eking out three consecutive sessions of narrow gains. The euro was quoted at $1.1346, resting below a one-month high reached on Monday. The common currency traded at 90.36 pence, holding onto a 0.9% gain from the previous session.

The United States and China are waging diplomatic battles on several fronts that have the potential to unsettle financial markets. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to soon scrap a 2013 agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a senior State Department official told Reuters.

This move could foreshadow a broader crackdown on Chinese firms listed on U.S. stock markets that are under fire for sidestepping U.S. disclosure rules. In addition, the United States has hardened its stance against China's claims in the South China Sea and is taking steps to end Hong Kong's special legal status in protest against Beijing's security law for the former British colony.

The opening of onshore trade in the yuan will be closely scrutinised on Tuesday to see if China's currency can continue its recent rally. However, traders are likely to avoid big positions before the release this week of data on Chinese gross domestic product, retail sales, industrial output, and exports.

Demand for riskier assets is likely to take a hit after California, the most populous U.S. state, placed new restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared. Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6935. Sentiment for the Aussie has taken a hit as some Australian states also re-impose coronavirus restrictions.

The New Zealand dollar fell slightly to $0.6530. The Antipodean currencies are considered barometers of risk because of their close ties to commodities and China's economy.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

Asserting that the Chinese predatory world view has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020