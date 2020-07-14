Wellbeing infrastructure investments in Kaipara announced

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:23 IST
Paparoa Community Charitable Trust will receive $750,000 as a contribution for the completion of a new 10-unit retirement village. Image Credit: Pixabay

A package of wellbeing infrastructure investments in Kaipara which focuses on improving the lives of the elderly and upgrading the iconic Kauri Museum has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones today.

"These shovel-ready projects will have significant benefits for their respective communities and I'm pleased this funding is enabling work to continue that will lessen the economic impact of COVID-19," Shane Jones said.

Paparoa Community Charitable Trust will receive $750,000 as a contribution for the completion of a new 10-unit retirement village.

Maungaturoto Community Charitable Trust will receive $1.75 million towards the construction of a dementia unit in Maungaturoto. The new unit will be attached to the existing Maungaturoto Rest Home and Retirement Village and addresses the need for more aged care options in the region.

The Kauri Museum in Matakohe is receiving a $3 million makeover that includes creating a centre of excellence to create a deeper, stronger understanding of the significance of the Kauri to the community and the rest of New Zealand.

"The museum's board is building on the strengths of locals by educating local rangatahi to tell the stories of the significance of the Kauri.

"As the first stop on the Ancient Kauri Trail, the museum is building on its iconic international heritage status while supporting professional career development. These projects are all well supported and generate a sense of belonging to their communities," Shane Jones said.

These projects are being funded as part of the infrastructure investments announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1 to kick-start the post-COVID-19 rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

