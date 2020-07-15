Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO records highest production, sales, profit, operations in FY 2019-20

The Indian Farmers Fertilser Cooperative (IFFCO) said on Wednesday it posted the highest ever net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,005 crore during the last fiscal year 2019-20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:01 IST
IFFCO records highest production, sales, profit, operations in FY 2019-20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Farmers Fertilser Cooperative (IFFCO) said on Wednesday it posted the highest ever net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,005 crore during the last fiscal year 2019-20. It also posted the highest ever sales of fertilisers for 133 lakh tonnes despite the difficult and random market and weather conditions. IFFCO's group turnover in FY 19-20 stood at Rs 57,778 crore which was R. 50,908 in 2018-19," according to a statement.

IFFCO's total production of fertilisers increased to 91.42 lakh tonnes last fiscal year from 81.49 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Out of total fertilisers production in 2019-20, urea output was 48.75 lakh tonnes from 45.62 lakh tonnes last year. The production of DAP/NPK/WSF was 42.87 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 which was 35.87 lakh tonnes in the previous year. IFFCO sold 133.31 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the last fiscal year as against 115.56 lakh tonnes in 2018-19. Out of total sales, Urea stood at 86.31 lakh tonnes and DAP/NPK at 47 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. IFFCO also achieved its lowest composite energy consumption of 5.285 Gcal per MT which was 5.331 Gcal per MT in 2018-19.

"I am glad that IFFCO could achieve outstanding overall performance for the FY 19-20, which is indeed incredible to accomplish in a year severely affected by global and economic challenges," said Managing Director U S Awasthi. "I am sure that our decision to implement multi-faceted initiatives to augment farmers' welfare and take them to the last mile across the country will contribute effectively to nation building and help to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doubling the farmers' income by 2022."

(ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flash floods kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesias South Sulawesi province reached 16 on Wednesday while 23 people are reported to be missing, Xinhua reported. The 16 bodies have been shifted to three different hospitals, chief of North Luwu Di...

ASOS to repay furlough claim after lockdown sales boost

Online fashion retailer ASOS will repay the money it claimed under Britains scheme to furlough workers after a rise in sales during the coronavirus lockdown put it on track to deliver annual profit towards the top end of expectations.The co...

Sterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro

Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Graphic Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote httptmsnrt.rs2hwV9HvBy Olga Cotaga July 15 - Sterling was dragged up by a weaker dollar and an improvement in risk sentiment on Wednesda...

JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Ambani

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Indias first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch. Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020