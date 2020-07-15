Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to focus on strengthening district skill committees, targeted skilling: Pandey

The government has approved the launch of the initial phase of its flagship skill scheme PMKVY-III, as it eyes an increased focus on strengthening of district skill committees and creation of a demand-driven ecosystem for targeted training, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:49 IST
Govt to focus on strengthening district skill committees, targeted skilling: Pandey

The government has approved the launch of the initial phase of its flagship skill scheme PMKVY-III, as it eyes an increased focus on strengthening of district skill committees and creation of a demand-driven ecosystem for targeted training, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Wednesday.  Addressing an event to mark the World Youth Skills Day, the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said an empowered group has identified 116 such districts where more than 25,000 migrant workers returned during the lockdown.  Pandey said efforts are on to provide training to these migrant workers so that they can get employment opportunities closer to home.  He observed that migrant workers who wish to return to their industries will also be encouraged and provided Recognition of Prior Learning to boost their potential for earning wages.  An official said the initial phase of Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana-III has been approved for one year (2020-21).  The minister in his video address highlighted that the entire skilling ecosystem was being built around the expectations of the country's youth.  "We will focus our energies on increasing the versatility of different skills, making them (youth) suitable to meet the industry demands with the support of new technologies, nationally and globally. Our uniquely created programmes, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Short-term and long-term training, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), and special projects have certainly accelerated the skilling ecosystem and helped in reducing the skill gap," Pandey said

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R K Singh highlighted the need to work on the structure of sector skill councils to increase the participation of leading industries in all the sectors.  "We need to focus on the quality of the training infrastructure and the quality of trainees and PMKVY-III will hopefully address these shortcomings," Singh said.  Observing that industries are thinking of moving out of China and looking for a destination, the minister said, "Now we can be that destination and for that we need to find out which are the industries that want to shift out their present location and which are the skill sets required by those industries".  The government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to one crore persons by 2020.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Confusion amid reports Thailand's top economic team to resign

Thailands Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak are planning to resign their posts, local media reported on WednesdayReuters could not independently confirm the online repo...

NITI Aayog and USAID co-chair SG Pillar India Energy Modeling Forum 

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of IndiaUS Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as thre...

English lockdown might have reduced COVID-19 infections more than thought - scientists

The reproductive number of COVID-19 in England may be lower than previously thought in May, research published by British scientists said on Wednesday, suggesting the governments COVID-19 lockdown worked to reduce infection rates. British P...

Positive news on Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could come on Thursday - ITV

Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxfords potential COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as Thursday, ITVs political editor Robert Peston said, citing a source. The project has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020