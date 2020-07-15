Exports of coir, products rise to all-time high of Rs 2,757.9 cr in FY20

The exports of coir and its products stood at Rs 2,757.9 crore in 2019-20, registering an all-time high record, the government said on Wednesday. The outward shipments of coir and coir products in 2018-19 were Rs 2,728.04 crore.

"9,88,996 MT of coir and coir products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against 9,64,046 MT exported during the preceding year," the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. While the exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, coir rugs and carpets, coir other sorts, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value, products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value.

Coir pith with export earnings of Rs 1,349.63 crore constituted 49 per cent of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with an export of Rs 498.43 crore constituted to 18 per cent of the total exports.

The value added items put together constituted 33 per cent of the total exports. Tufted Mats topped among the value added products (20 per cent in value). The export of coir and coir products never showed decrease during the period, which shows there is no chance for the coir entrepreneur to worry about the business.

The domestic market for coir and coir products also shows an increasing trend. Exports are made through several ports of India out of which around 99 per cent of the exports of coir and coir products are made through Tuticorin, Cochin and Chennai Ports.

The other main ports of export of coir and coir products are Vishakapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkata etc..